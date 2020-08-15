Can I be perfectly straight with you? I’m sick and tired of writing stories, and columns for that matter, with the term COVID-19 in them. It seems to me that just about everything I’ve written for five months has included that terminology.
I had a regular doctor’s appointment this past Wednesday morning and we spent more time talking COVID-19 than we did my health, which is generally pretty good, by the way.
The one aspect of this pandemic that does cause me some sleepless moments is the ease of transmission from people who may not show any symptoms whatsoever.
I can avoid somebody in front of me on the new Mount Berry Trail who sneezes. I can cross sides of the trail from someone who coughs. But I can’t avoid people who simply exhale.
You can’t tell me that all of the people who have gotten sick with this thing were hanging around with people coughing their heads off.
My doctor, who is very good at painting verbal images, suggested that we think of our mouths as a fountain. When we cough or sneeze we expel droplets, and the heavier the droplet, the faster it falls to the ground. However, those micron-sized droplets that just float through the air can hang around a given environment for who knows how long.
My doc doesn’t work at the CDC and isn’t an infectious disease expert, but this sound like acceptable reasoning. He’s the same doctor who told me to think of my blood circulatory system like a river. If it’s not moving (translate that to exercise), then it gets stagnant. And we all know how ugly a stagnant river can be.
So the point is, all this stuff about 6 feet away, social distancing, is in my way of thinking just a rule of thumb. Like all rules of thumb, you occasionally get thumbed in the eye.
I have been amazed over the last couple of weeks at how many of my friends, people I have known for more than 30 years, are convinced that this is all a political hoax and will vanish in December once the national television news talking heads vanquish President Donald J. Trump.
To quote Commissioner Wendy Davis, “Are you kidding me?”
This novel coronavirus is for real. It’s not like anything this country has seen in a century. People are dying from it. Hundreds of thousands of people are dead as a result of this virus. It has NOTHING to do with Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
Seems to me, the only way we’re going to beat this thing is for every one of us to take personal responsibility for ourselves AND how we interact with others.
I will freely confess to you that I detest wearing a mask and don’t wear one often enough. After about five minutes with a mask over my mouth and nose, the sweat starts pouring out of every pore on my head. I’m breathing in my own slobber.
That’s not a pretty sight, even though you can’t see it for the mask.
For this time being, I’m the exception to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and Dr. Toomey’s argument about wearing a mask to protect others. I’ve usually got my mask on to help protect myself when I go into any kind of crowded environment. I don’t want to be on the listen about for someone coughing or sneezing the whole time I’m in a room. I’m worried about everybody who is upright, inhaling and exhaling.
Our Northwest Georgia Public Health director, Dr. Gary Voccio, laid it out on the line for city commissioners this past week when he said this thing isn’t going away any time soon.
That didn’t make me sleep any better Monday night.
I’m praying for our youth as they return to school. Could you ever imagine hundreds of thousands of kids itching to get back into the classroom!
My prayer is that they are smart enough to wear their masks when they are in large groups. That they are conscious and vigilant about what’s going on around them so they don’t wade into a situation, contract the virus and then start spreading it around themselves, not even knowing they have it.
The sooner we can put this behind us, the sooner I can leave it to some 20-something-year-old newspaper writer to reflect on our plight a century from now when the next pandemic rolls around.