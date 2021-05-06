There are many activities that we have gotten away from since the pandemic began. As things slowly start to get back to normal we will likely pick many of them up where we left off. There is one for which I hope this is especially true – small talk. No, I’m not crazy. Let me explain.
We have become so polarized in recent years. Two years ago, who would have thought that measures proposed by public health officials to keep us safe from a potentially deadly virus would spark heated public debates, but they have. The debates over masks and vaccines have gotten very divisive.
The trend towards polarization has been with us for a while. We all know it. It’s reflected in what sources we rely on for information. Our social media feeds are often echo chambers. We all know the battle lines: left versus right, young versus old, rich versus poor. We can’t even agree on the facts from which we derive our points of view.
However, when engaging our neighbors, coworkers, and strangers in small talk we still tend to avoid the “big” topics.
When waiting in line at the grocery store one rarely turns to the person behind them and asks what they think of the president, but we may well make a comment about the weather or the headline on the tabloid at the checkout. Sitting at a bar, it is unlikely you will ask the person next to you what they think about gun control, but commenting on the ballgame on the big screen happens every day.
These conversations aren’t deep but do generally build common ground between people. If it’s going to be hot tomorrow, it will be hot for everybody. There aren’t red and blue ways to stay cool. Whether you think the wide receiver stayed in bounds doesn’t depend on which news channel you watch. Friendly, civil discourse is what we need to get back to.
Working and going to school from home and getting take-out or delivery rather than dining in has reduced the opportunity for engaging in small talk with others. We are usually on mute while we wait for the Zoom to begin. As things start to open up again, I think we will get back to it.
I’m not saying that, just because you and the person next to you at the Rome Braves’ game both thought the umpire blew the call and cost the Braves the game, we will all be singing “Kumbaya” the next day. There is much to do to narrow the divides between us. However, these little steps can, over time, start us walking in the right direction.
There is so much more that unites us than divides us. We just need to embrace it.
When we attend a public event, we share a common interest with those in attendance. We aren’t seeing our differences. Let’s use these experiences to start to rebuild the bridges between us. It’s not hard. We’ve been doing this all our lives. Take the first step. Say “hi” to the person behind you in line at the store.