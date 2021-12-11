This time of year is full of such wonder and magic.
It’s as close as the twinkle of holiday decorations that now light up homes and businesses all over town.
We all have special ways of celebrating the season.
Whether it’s meeting friends for a favorite holiday beverage at a local coffee house or participating in toy drives, hosting a cookie exchange or attending a funny sweater competition.
Maybe it’s picking out a new ornament for the tree or making homemade Christmas cards. Maybe it’s baking Gingerbread Men with your kids or having hot cocoa while watching holiday movies and wrapping presents.
Warm nostalgic occasions embrace us this time of year as we continue traditions of old and create new ways of celebrating the season.
For me, this season of wonder involves driving out to Berry’s campus to see the deer and horses. It’s an early December tradition that I adopted this time last year.
The landscape is serene and colorful as there are still some trees on campus bursting with what’s left of autumn. I feel it’s an extraordinary thing that, at any given moment, you can look out your car window and see a deer right next to you grazing. They are not shy of cars or people since they know they are on safe ground. For the deer, Berry must be a “Promised Land” of sorts. It’s a treat to get to sit and watch them up close.
Then there are the horses. It has long been my belief that horses have a therapeutic quality. Not just my belief — there are rehabilitation centers set up where horses help emotionally wounded people heal. Horses have an amazing ability to connect. It’s there in the eyes.
Berry’s pastures are picturesque in and of themselves with a background of rolling purple hills and trees with the fading of fall in their leaves. Add the majesty of horses, with their white, brown, and caramel coats, and you enter a dream.
And on dreaming, doesn’t this seem the time of year when we do more of that? Even if loss or misfortune hangs in the air, promise does as well. Dreaming gets ushered in regardless.
It’s the season to remember to dream, to be surrounded by that which helps us to dream.
There was once a great star that appeared and led some wise men to a Savior’s birth.
While some may get swept away in their gaze of the temporal, the starry-eyed ones are held fast because they look with eyes that see eternal things. The wise men may have missed the promise of that star had they not been watching the sky.
Let’s be open-minded, wide-eyed wanderers who take child-like pause at the mystery of the heavens.
Let’s have determined, stubborn hearts that find value in the missed things, the forgotten treasures — overlooked, but hidden in plain sight.
This is the season for star-gazing.
Send in the dreamers.
And let us be counted among them.