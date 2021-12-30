We are getting ready to celebrate the coming of a new year. New Year’s means the renewal of several annual traditions — parties, the lowering of the Ball in Times Square and the Peach in Atlanta, and, of course, New Year’s resolutions.
There are certain things that are inevitable. Some people will party a little too much. Some people will fall asleep before midnight and some people will make resolutions they can’t keep. These are as predictable as the new year.
When it comes to resolutions, we make them with the best of intentions. We see a new year as a good time for a fresh start. It makes perfect sense. We make resolutions to improve our lives or be a better person. We have the best of intentions. We are going to exercise more or eat healthier. We are going to bring more balance to our lives. We genuinely want to improve ourselves.
However, it is almost inevitable that we eventually revert to our old habits. It’s not that we are weak. It’s just that old habits are hard to break, and we are stressed or busy we naturally revert to old behaviors.
Of course, some people are able to muster the will power and self-discipline to make the changes to their lives and I applaud them. For the rest of us, myself included, who aren’t able to do so, we shouldn’t feel guilty. We should just try to make whatever small positive changes we can and celebrate our small victories.
I would like to propose several resolutions that maybe we can all make together, as a community. They are ones where we can all support each other and we will all benefit from each others’s success.
First, let’s all resolve to be more tolerate and understanding of each other’s opinions, traditions, and actions.
Instead of immediately criticizing or berating what someone says, does, or believes simply because you don’t agree with it or understand it, let’s try to learn more about it and see if we can see things from their perspective. Let’s have a dialogue. We both might learn something and possibly view things slightly differently.
We can still disagree. In fact, the best solutions often arise when people of different viewpoints have a constructive conversation about something. Both sides bring something to the discussion and the end result is often greater than the sum of its parts. Even if you don’t reach a consensus, you will likely at least have a better understanding of why they feel or behave the way they do, and that is a start.
Next, let’s all resolve to take an extra few seconds before hitting the send button on that snarky Facebook post or tweet.
Is that comment actually adding to the discourse or is it just being snarky. What kind of response will it elicit from others. Will they likely just get even snarkier or will it get them to respond in a thoughtful way. Constructive discourse is useful. Sniping at each other isn’t.
Finally, let’s all resolve to expand our information sources.
We tend to get our information from sources that view things the same way we do so our opinions are just reinforced. Our social media networks tend to be made up of people we know and mostly agree with, so when they post something it usually fits comfortably into our existing narrative.
Nowadays, news sources are seen through a philosophical lens. When I was growing up, the news was the news. If Walter Cronkite or John Chancellor told us something, we accepted it as fact. We would each then take those facts and might draw completely different conclusions from them, but the facts were the facts. Not so much anymore. Nowadays we can’t even agree on the facts.
If we all make these resolutions and make even the smallest effort to keep them, we will have a better community. Who’s with me?