I was sick last week and feeling sorry for myself as I missed numerous holiday gatherings, but all I kept thinking was how glad I was that I didn’t have a litter of puppies to deal with, too.
I was about to say there is nothing worse than being sick at the holidays, but I have always hated that phrase even though it often comes to mind as the appropriate thing to say as I or my friends are struggling with various life events.
The thing about saying, “There is nothing worse than …” is that, in fact, there is pretty much always something worse! Unless you are the last person on earth hanging from a limb over a fiery pit, or you are stranded in the desert with no food or water, or you find yourself struggling through the excruciating symptoms of an incurable disease, your life could usually be worse.
One of my friend’s grandmother used to say that there is always someone sick at the holidays, and I feel like we are all dealing with that truth on a seemingly unprecedented scale. May I wish you and your loved ones health and safety through the holidays, because there is a lot of yucky stuff going around right now.
But, as I withered on the couch with my terrible cold, I was reminded of a family Christmas story that involved the flu and a litter of puppies. A true Christmas miracle by my remembrance; a sheer nightmare by Mom’s account.
Back in the day, Dad tried his hand at raising registered Brittany Spaniels for a spell, one of my most favorite of his hobbies. We had a female for a while, named Mitsy, and a sire named Dan for a year or two until he and our male black lab perfected the art of scaling the 6-foot pen fence to roam the neighborhood.
In October of 1974, Dad mated Mitsy with a friend’s sire and on December 18th our home was blessed with a litter of 10 pups.
I was 7 years old, going on 8 in just a few weeks, and I could think of nothing better to punctuate our holiday cheer. Can you think of anything better than Christmas puppies?
But, I was the only one in the family feeling too excited about the occasion. Mom and Dad and my 3-year-old sister Jennifer were all laid up with a terrible bout of the flu and were as sick as dogs, as they say, and yes, I intended that pun.
One of the many things that could be worse than three of your family of four being sick at the holidays is adding the responsibility of managing a large litter of puppies with an overwhelmed dam in need of frequent attention.
There was a runt getting shoved off the feedings, so we decided to swap half of the puppies out to increase the little guy’s chances of getting fed. The mother and pups were in the basement to protect them from the frigid temperatures outside, and we would carry the alternated puppies back and forth upstairs to keep her from pulling them all in together.
We held the pulled pups in a blanket-lined laundry basket with a Lite Brite balanced above them to keep them warm. You remember those lighted boxes with pegboard holes designed for creating scenes with colored pegs. It was just perfect for allowing the warmth of the light bulb without blinding the babies with direct illumination. It was all very scientific, at least to my childish perspective.
The red nose of the runt and the seasonal timing of their arrival prompted us to name the puppies after Santa’s reindeer (though I have no idea what we named the extra one), and you can just imagine how much this increased my joy over the whole situation.
A few weeks ago, I discovered the official documentation of the litter in Dad’s filing cabinet and it included a note that one puppy died just two days after they were born, but I would have thought this process went on much longer for how vivid my memories are of the experience.
Not surprisingly, there is no mention of their reindeer names in the official accounting, but they are labeled as “orange & white” or “white & orange” to denote the dominant color in their markings. Given the illness of the rest of the family, those names mostly live on in legend, though I guarantee I pored over them, carefully choosing who was whom.
I have a vague sad recollection of wrapping sweet little Rudolph in a towel to leave outside because the ground was too frozen and Dad was too sick to give him a proper burial.
But, the thing that I remember most about the experience is how grown I felt to be the one most capable of handling the very important process of switching out those sweet, snuggly little bundles of joy. I remember how cute they were, especially little red-nosed Rudolph.
All that Mom remembers is the trauma of being one of the real grownups dealing with the mess and trying to carry that laundry basket up the stairs, stopping every couple of steps to catch her breath in her fevered and fatigued condition.
Isn’t it ironic that something that felt like a joyous Christmas miracle to me is something that Mom remembers as a traumatic moment that it is a miracle that they survived? I would imagine that Mary and Joseph were feeling a bit of miraculous survival in their particularly significant Christmas story of birth, too, wouldn’t you?
I guess that Christmas miracles come in all forms and fashions, and I hope that yours are the kind filled with magical joy. Unless, of course, you are experiencing one of those “nothing is worse than” moments in life. In that case I wish you a miraculous survival, because a miracle is a miracle, and ‘tis the season for lots of those.