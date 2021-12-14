A bunch of kids in Floyd County will have a little better Christmas this year thanks to some very generous folks in our community.
As y’all know, there are kids all across our community who don’t have much. Many of them would be happy to have things many of us take for granted — a roof over their heads, a warm bed, safety, food.
So when Christmas rolls around and we’re all enjoying family and lots of presents around the tree, they may not even get a single one.
Well there are some people in Rome who decided to make these kids’ Christmases a little brighter this year. This is a little roundabout story but I’ll try to keep it as simple as possible.
Joe Costolnick, the executive director of Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, got a call from 911 director Sommer Robinson, who wanted to know if Joe had some sort of list of kids who might could use a good Christmas. Joe reached out to Sue Lagermann at Floyd County CASA. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. They make sure that at-risk kids such as the kids in our foster care system have someone to advocate for them in court and in other arenas.
Sue put together a list of 32 kids. Some have been served by Harbor House (meaning they may have been sexually or physically abused) or by CASA and Restoration Rome. Many are in the foster care system.
Right away, the 911 dispatchers “claimed” more than a dozen of the kids, getting a long list of all the things they needed and wanted for Christmas.
Sommer Robinson said the 911 dispatchers have done this every year for several years. She sends out a list to all her shifts and each shift usually sponsors a child. Individuals also sponsor on their own.
“We look forward to it every year,” Sommer said. “We know that many of these kids are lacking even the basic things they need, so it makes us happy to be able to give them a good Christmas.”
She said it’s heartbreaking to see that some of the kids they sponsor each year are elated to receive even the most basic of necessities.
CASA’s Sue Lagermann told me that one child wants a heater to keep her room warm while another requested a treat for his dog. These kids’ Christmas lists include socks, underwear, a warm hat.
There were still kids left on the list, so Joe sent an email to the Harbor House board of directors, which I’m on. That’s how I know about all this. He let us know about the list and asked if anyone would like to help a child this Christmas before he sent the list on to another organization.
Within minutes, board members were responding that they’d take a particular child. Some even chose two children. It wasn’t very long before all the kids had been claimed. Some of the kids’ Christmas lists included toys and electronics but many of them just wanted underwear, socks and shoes.
Interestingly enough, when asked what they wanted most for Christmas many of the children said they didn’t want gifts for themselves. They wanted presents for their siblings or grandparents. That was really touching. To know that kids who have very little and were given the chance to ask for almost anything, had asked for gifts for others.
I’m proud to be a part of a board that leapt at the opportunity to make sure children in our community would wake up on Christmas morning to presents. Because all children should wake up to presents on Christmas morning.
And I’m proud to be part of a community in which our 911 dispatchers pool their resources every year to make sure that other people’s children experience the magic of Christmas like all children should.
I know there are lots of folks who do this every year. I can’t possibly name everyone who helps. But programs like the Floyd County Sheriff’s Santa and Floyd County Police Department’s Christmas with Cops are other examples of how our community takes care of its own. And I know there are several local businesses and offices that do the same thing. They give generously without asking for anything in return.
I’d like to say thank you to those organizations, groups and individuals for stepping up. Thank you for helping OUR children. Because they are OUR children. They say it takes a village. Well, we’ve got a pretty great village.
And I’d also like to say that there are so many kids in the foster care system. It’s sad to think there are kids growing up right here in our city and county without their parents and without anyone to really make sure they have the best start in life. They’re just like your kids. They need love and attention and patience and someone to take care of them and to put them first.
If you have the resources and the ability to help, don’t wait. Find out how you can foster a child. You could change a life. Not just this Christmas, but for a very long time to come.