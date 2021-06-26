Last week I got a call from Tim Davis, twin brother to my college friend and fellow WinShape Scholarship student at Berry College, Kirsten Davis.
You may recall Kirsten’s story. Her brother talked to a Rome News Tribune reporter 5 years ago about the ongoing investigation of her murder near Vidalia, 25 years before.
In 1991, Kirsten had graduated from Berry and was on her way from Rome to Vidalia to visit a friend when she was shot in the face as she drove down Ga. 297, at around 1 a.m., not far from her destination.
She was found by another motorist around 1:30 a.m. in her overturned car in a ditch on the side of the road, and police found no clues as to what exactly had happened.
Tim called me to ask if I would take a picture of the billboard he had reserved to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her death on July 3. It can be viewed on the electronic board near Publix and reads, “Kirsten Louise Davis, thirty years later, her murder is still unsolved” with a picture of Kirsten from back then.
Kirsten was a beautiful, friendly and enthusiastic young woman. I and all who knew her couldn’t help but smile when she was around.
While she and I were not super close friends, the news of her death back then had me collapsing in tears outside of a post office somewhere along the Appalachian Trail. I was through-hiking the AT at the time and a friend had sent me a newspaper clipping after she realized that I knew her.
The combination of exhaustion and a bit of homesickness caused the tragedy to really hit home for me, and I have never forgotten how it made me feel. But, the tragedy of the situation was overwhelming on its own.
We all followed the story carefully, trying to understand why someone would want to murder one of the sweetest people we had ever known, but no one has felt that pain and confusion more deeply than her family.
When interviewed in 2016, Tim described how hard it was to watch his parents struggle to understand what happened, while no new clues or conclusions have surfaced for all of these years. It made my heart hurt to think of how hard that has been for each of them.
Though she grew up in Colorado, Kirsten planned to settle in Georgia and teach in public school after receiving her teaching degree in social science. She loved the area and Tim told me he and their family were amazed by the kindness they experienced as they drove her to the cemetery.
“I live in Chicago and we were blown away by the way that cars stopped, kids on bikes stopped and people in yards stopped what they were doing to pause and honor the procession as we drove by,” Tim told me.
“That never happened in Colorado, and it never happens in Chicago, but it made us feel so good to know that people were acknowledging the weight that we were feeling in that moment. It helped me understand why Kirsten loved the Rome community so much.”
We had a minor tragedy in our family this week, as we had to bury our oldest cat, Rainbow, after 16 years as the feline matriarch of our clan.
When we found her body in the yard my boyfriend immediately noted that, while it was hard to see her in that state, at least we know what happened to her, because not knowing is so much harder.
I immediately thought of Tim and his family. How have they survived the unknowing for all these years?
One way is to try and keep her story alive in hopes that new evidence might surface. Tim commissioned the billboard in hopes of helping his mom through this benchmark anniversary and to remind friends and residents in the area that it is still unresolved.
Their mother puts her energies into keeping up with where the case is within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation system. When she learns that the case has been passed to a new investigator, she reaches out to make sure that the case doesn’t end up on the bottom of a stack of cases waiting to be solved.
I imagine that the best they can hope is that asking the questions again, considering all of the known details again, might dredge up a new bit of information or a new perspective that hasn’t been discovered before.
I’m so glad that I got to talk to Tim this week and remember his beautiful sister. It certainly renewed my wishfulness for an answer to her confusing fate and it gave me the chance to let him know how much I liked her and how much the news of her death impacted me.
While the unknowing is so hard, I hope it helps to remember what we do know. A wonderful, smart, gifted and giving young woman was taken from this earth too soon, but we can carry her wonderful characteristics forward by doing the good that she might have done in the world.
Without a second thought, our town showed her family that we know how to take the time to honor a life lost, and that is exactly the kind of caring that would have made Kirsten smile. It made me so proud to hear Tim talk about how much that meant to them, so I thought I would pass that on in hopes that we can remember how much a little bit of good can soothe a troubled heart, even in the hardest of circumstances.
Well done, Rome.