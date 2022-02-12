I recently got a new cellphone and, though I am excited for the upgrade, I am starting to understand what the Luddites were thinking.
If you’ll recall, the Luddites were a secret organization who, in the early 1800s, went about destroying machines that they felt were threatening their jobs, especially in cotton and wool factories.
Nowadays it’s robots and artificial intelligence that we worry about; for them it was mechanical creations that made processes faster and easier and more efficient than humans could achieve on their own.
I have always tended to hold technological advances at arm’s length. Not that I don’t eventually give in, mind you. I just prefer to hold out as long as possible, usually hoping to allow plenty of time for the kinks to settle out.
You’ll never find me standing in line for the newest iPhone, but I might, maybe, possibly end up with it once the need arises.
I’ve been comfortably clinging to my iPhone 6 for as long as I could, even pridefully announcing what a holdout I was. A friend in Virginia has me beat. He is still using the iPhone 4 from 12 years ago. Now that is impressive!
My boyfriend is a true purist, insisting on resisting anything more advanced than a flip phone, and as I attempt to acclimate to my new smartypants phone, I really get it.
I’m being a little overdramatic. The truth is I love all the bells and whistles once I learn how to use them, but I hate the transition, and once that shift becomes necessary, I feel the need to apologize to people as I struggle to smooth out the rough edges.
For example, when I got my new phone, all of my text messages somehow fell off on the data transfer highway. They couldn’t take the sim card from my old phone because it was too old and the mechanics have changed, so all that very important information on my old phone was supposedly channeled into the new phone from “the cloud.”
Am I the only one who finds this terribly suspicious? Where exactly is “the cloud” that holds all of this data that is so important to my daily functions, and why was it not willing to release particular bits while other stuff came in just fine?
It also didn’t transfer my apps, and boy was that ever a pain. I have been tediously working to reinstall those, but that means that I have to reinstate usernames and passwords on some programs that I haven’t thought about in years.
I still haven’t figured out how to get into my Words With Friends account, and I worry about what the few friends I play regularly are thinking about what must have happened to me.
Over the last few years I have randomly lost a few competitors that I had played against for a long time. I would suddenly notice that they were not in my list of games anymore and wonder what happened. I thought about reaching out to them, we are all friends after all, to ask if I had done something wrong.
If you are not familiar, WWF is basically electronic Scrabble, but you can try different letter combinations and it will only let you play them if they are real words, which allows for learning something every time you accidentally find a new word.
I love the game, especially for how I think it keeps me sharp on vocabulary, but I am very competitive and I think I could sometimes become tiresome.
We Southern women worry about such things, mind you. I’d hate to think that I had frustrated anyone, especially a friend that I was enjoying playing against, even while I am constantly hoping to beat them.
I have always resisted the urge to check in to find out what happened; I’m sure they have their own reasons for dropping me, or for dropping the game altogether. I will sometimes notice that an old friend is still playing, but I stop myself from starting a new game with them. I’ll let them decide if they want to play me again.
But now the tables are turned. Here I am, the one who is dropping the proverbial ball, and I feel like I am accidentally breaking up with my WWF friends. I feel like I should reach out to them and let them know, “It’s not you, it’s me.”
Actually what I should say is, “It’s not you, it’s this #$%@ new phone!”
It also happens that I will now get text messages from people and not recognize the number because they have been dropped from my contacts. Yep, it appeared that they all crossed over from “the cloud” but it turns out they did not.
If you are a frequent texter you know that oftentimes a text will reference something just above, or that people who are used to texting with you will just carry on, assuming that of course you know who they are. But if you have no context it is so very confusing!
Every time it happens I find myself searching my brain, for which the backup is getting cloudier and cloudier, trying to figure out who the person is so I don’t have to have the awkward, “sorry, but who is this?” conversation.
When I think about how simple life is for my family and friends who refuse to jump into the technology rat race, I question what good this all really does in the end.
I feel way too connected and therefore way too obligated half the time, and what’s the good in that?
I will keep settling into my fancy new phone, but if I seem to be rudely ignoring you, just know that it is not you. It is just me and my high tech challenge, over here desperately trying to keep up with the Joneses, or should I say the phoneses.