I’m sure that at some point in your life you’ve heard the phrase, “It’s who you know.” More often than not, I hear that when someone is talking about someone who got a job that someone else felt like they might not have been qualified for, or perhaps that person felt there were other far superior candidates.
That, in and of itself, is not what I feel compelled to write about today, but it does provide an introduction to the topic.
From my point of view, as someone who has been around for a while, life is all about relationships.
To say it’s who you know relative to how you’re getting around on this orb does carry a level of accuracy.
Even God created Adam to have a relationship on Earth. Adam needed someone to share an earthly relationship with so along comes Eve and the rest, as they say, is history.
I asked my pastor about this the other day. My question was who did God have a relationship with prior to Adam? Did angels exist before man? His response, of course, was that the Holy Trinity certainly existed before man.
The very earthly Doug wondered if that wasn’t a little bit like talking to yourself.
Forgive me!
So, my thoughts today are about relationships, and even more to the point, sharing.
Everyone needs someone to share life’s experiences. The thought takes me back half a century to a couple of songs that were penned in the early ’70s.
The prolific songwriter Carole King wrote “You’ve Got a Friend” in 1971. I suppose I could have done a little Googling to determine who had the bigger hit with the song, she or James Taylor (they were actually recorded almost simultaneously), but that doesn’t really matter.
I love the first stanza.
“When you’re down and troubled,
And you need some love and care.
And nothing, nothing is going right
Close your eyes and think of me
And soon I will be there
To brighten up even your darkest night.”
Everyone needs that kind of friend. Someone you can call on night or day, 24/7, and KNOW that they will be there for you!
Then a year later, along came Bill Withers and his “Lean on Me.” It soared to No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Soul charts.
“Lean on me when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend, I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
‘Til I’m gonna need somebody to lean on.”
Those lyrics demonstrate the reciprocal impact of a shared relationship.
I think in my ripe old age I’ve finally come to understand that the key word here is SHARE.
I’m not talking about the old adage, of “What’s mine is mine and what’s his/hers is mine.” Don’t you think that sounds selfish?
I’m talking about the relationship where you would give your last dime, the shirt off your back, to that individual who needs it. I’m talking about giving it up whether that person asks for it or not. You see someone with a need and you step in to meet that need. It doesn’t really matter whether you get a thank you or not.
At this point, let me confess that I’m one of those people who does have a little heartburn when I’ve gone out of my way to do something for someone else and not gotten a thank you. You can call that one of my very earthly flaws.
Forgive me!
Again, as I’ve matured in life, I have come to realize that when it comes to relationships, there is nothing that can be shared better than your time.
I was sitting in my office in City Hall a couple of weeks ago when a couple of young friends, teenagers, came by to deliver a T-shirt. We got to talking and I mentioned a hike that I wanted to take up in the Cohuttas and one of them asked if I just was going by myself. I said yes and explained that it was what I did most of the time, just to get away from it all and clear my mind of the clutter that fills it.
Since then I have wondered, almost daily, if he wasn’t asking if I wanted someone to come along. I’ve regretted not offering an invitation. I really would have enjoyed the company and he’s one of those kids that I would give my last dime to.
It would have been an opportunity to SHARE time with a friend. Time is something you can’t get back. It’s given away completely, freely, with no thought of asking for anything in return.
That’s how the best relationships are made, or perhaps sustained.
I think I’ve written here previously that there is nothing in life more important than good friends, but I’ll say it again here today.
It makes me think of an old Billy Joel tune from The Stranger album in 1977.
“I’ll take you just the way you are.”
Shared times, the good and the bad, the key to the best friendships.