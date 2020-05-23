I woke up this morning with a spirit of joy, peace and contentment. I turned on the desktop computer and the very first post that popped up was a message that Rev. Samuel had posted. It inspired and encouraged me so, and I just had to share it with two people instantly: one young man whose father had passed during the night and another young man who had decided to step out into the world of politics.
The message, “Tell the righteous that it shall be well with them, for they shall eat the fruit of their deeds,” was from the book of Isaiah Ch. 3:10. Somehow during the night I had received the same message, but not in those exact words. God had inspired me during the night to look around and dig deeper into the me that he had created. While digging retrospectively, I ran across a few things. One might call them shortages — or afterthoughts that should have been first thoughts.
Several days earlier, I had been walking around in the yard thinking about how much I miss my back-door neighbors. We both are forced to come out of our back doors to see each other. I was remembering how we used to step through the woods and compare notes on our gardens and how the deer thought we had planted the gardens for them. Many years we just refused to plant a garden at all, and then the next year after we had cooled off, we would start back again knowing that the deer were going to get us again.
As I walked the line, I wished that COVID-19 was not raging as it is, so that I could call and walk through the trees and go check on them. For over 30 years I could depend on hearing that booming voice, calling to me asking if all was well with us.
For the last couple of years, sickness has quietened the voice, slowed the movement and damaged the hearing. I was, on this particular day, feeling the loss, and I was wondering if I had ever thanked him for the good days.
I was wondering if I thanked him for coming down to feed my dog, Trouble, when we left town for weeks. I could not remember if I had ever thanked him for the time when both families were snowed in and had no heat, no water, no hot food, and he was able to cook on his gas grill and made sure that he walked through the five feet of snow to come share some of his family’s hot ham cooked on the gas grill that was still working on his patio in spite of the snow. I could not remember if I had thanked the family for coming to my rescue when something was under my house and I could not tell what kind of animal it was.
I could not remember if I had thanked him for the time when my daughter Tracy got stuck in the mud, and we were unable to get the car out. On that day, I called to my neighbor and he was “Johnny on the spot” to help. By this time, my daughter and I had caused the car to sink down up to the axle of the two back wheels. The three of us tried but to no avail. Just before calling a wrecker, George said “Let me go get my Cousin Michael.” He walked up and over the hill and got Michael. The four of us tried to no avail. He said “Let me call Judy and ask her to come and press the gas while the four of us push.” My dear neighbor Judy came with no hesitation and steered the car while the four of us pushed. We got the car out of the Georgia mudhole, and we were all looking as if we had been making mud pies and throwing them at each other at the end of the ordeal.
While mentally digging, I was also making promises about what I was going to do when we reached the other side. I am not speaking of the time beyond the sun. I am speaking of after COVID-19 is no longer raging, and there will be a time, and “It shall be well” with us again on this side of the sun.
I want to be the kind of neighbor that God has allowed me to have at my back door for over 30 years. I want to be the kind of neighbor who will be missed for being kind and giving as my neighbor was when he was in good health. I may not be able to give to that family what was given to us, but there is a family somewhere that I can share with and be helpful to.
I remembered my Mom Ella always said “You must remember that people do not have to be kind to you. It is a choice.” So today as I dig deeper, I want to thank my neighbor for choosing to be kind.
The neighbor did have a choice — like the time when I thought I wanted to be a farmer and raise hogs. I had forgotten how god awful the smell of a pig pen can be. The neighbor tolerated that for a couple of years. The neighbor could have chosen not to be kind when my dog Jack got with some other roaming dogs and killed his goat and tore up their bed sheets that were hanging on the clothesline. They chose the high road.
When we get on the other side of COVID-19, let us remember the inspiring and encouraging words from the book of Isaiah Chap. 3:10. Tell the righteous that it shall be well with them, for they shall eat the fruit of their deeds.