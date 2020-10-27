There were two Tower Records locations in Manhattan that lured my ears and my wallet years ago. One was on the upper west side quite near Lincoln Center. Its classical music room was huge and its catalogue complete from opera to ancient. Tower had quite a smart marketing ploy being a record store near the epicenter of American classical music.
The second Tower Records was located way down south in the Village, if I remember correctly. It was where one could purchase “cut-outs.” These records were deemed to be extra to the store’s catalogue, even though they were perfectly new. In my case, I purchased complete operas for a fraction of the original price.
I would save my cash, take the subway down, and spend half a day going through the bins. Like a musical anthill, hundreds of the singular yellow Tower Records plastic bags dominated the area around the store’s location as shoppers entered and exited the famous store.
A few weeks ago, right in the middle of this quarantine, I spotted an ad for Tower Records. I thought, “Is this still a thing?”
I clicked on the link and there was the familiar Tower logo and an invitation to shop.
During this strange time and before, I have been listening to a lot of jazz. My son gave me Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue” and that seminal album reawakened my affection for jazz. I linked the jazz section on the Tower website and found a treasure chest of music.
I ordered Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, both together and apart. Ellington and Art Blakey arrived along with two albums from the inimitable John Coltrane. Bill Evans’ exquisite piano work soon spun on my turntable.
Here’s the deal: almost all of the vinyl albums I ordered were under $10, and only a couple were just over that mark. Sure there were albums above that level, but all of the records I ordered were pristine recordings from the 1950s rendered in 180 gram vinyl. Like Neil Young, I believe that vinyl sounds better than compact discs, and certainly way better than streaming services.
In a recent New Yorker, an article on the poet John Berryman has a delicious quote: “Being a poet is a funny kind of jazz. It doesn’t get you anything. It’s just something you do.”
“Something you do.”
I put on Coltrane’s album entitled “SoulTrane” and hear the man “do.” His arching solos soar to the heavens, and then he unleashes hundreds of notes that sound like a swarm of angry bees. His long low tones invoke a cellar nightclub in Paris on a frosty winter night.
Bill Evans’ fingers dance on the keys like intricate spun lace until a last note finds the last key on the piano. His playing “doesn’t get me anything” but happy.
Is jazz old folks’ music? I hope not.
When I studied at Indiana University the jazz legend David Baker, who played with Wes Montgomery and mentored Freddie Hubbard, was one of the most popular teachers in the School of Music. The administration gave Professor Baker the largest classroom in the opera building and still students would fill the room and spill out into the hallway outside the classroom to hear the man’s wisdom. They were hungry for jazz.
My second shipment of jazz vinyl is due any day from Tower Records. I am looking forward to Chet Baker, Wes Montgomery, Dizzy Gillespie, and more to fill my home with jazz.
Remember, “it doesn’t get you anything.” Like poetry, “it’s something you do.”