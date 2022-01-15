I, like many of you, was keeping tabs on the weather heading into this weekend. As I write, there is a chance we could get a wintry mix of precipitation. But after looking closely at most of the model, I am not as concerned as I was a couple of days ago.
That’s not to say that we might not get something significant. But when storm systems move into our area in the direction that this one is moving, we don’t generally suffer significantly.
Let me try to define two of the words in the preceding sentence and explain.
Let’s start with “significantly.”
Your definition of significant wintry precipitation may differ greatly from mine, so that’s up for debate. “Generally” is the other word, which acts as a caveat for me. What I am about to try to explain holds true the overwhelming majority of the time.
Let me also explain that I have never taken a class in meteorology, so I have no scientific basis for this. It comes from almost 38 years of on the ground observation by a guy who HAD to be at work no matter what the weather conditions — iced over roads or 8 inches of snow. Or 23 inches of snow, as was the case in March of 1993.
So here goes.
When we have wintry weather systems approach Rome from the west or northwest, I tend not get overly worried. The weather systems are the result of low pressure in the atmosphere. When they drop out of the northwestern part of the U.S., they encounter the Cumberland Plateau and then Lookout Mountain.
For some reason, those two ridge networks seem to take a lot of sock out of these weather systems, and then they tend to funnel the systems to openings. In other words, these systems might ride the ridge north and cross near Chattanooga or, if they drop far enough south, they will tend to come in somewhere between Gadsden and Anniston and ride the I-20 corridor.
Rome sits in a little pocket up here and benefits from what I call a weather bounce. Weather that comes across Lookout Mountain is funneled upward on the west facing slopes and then bounces across the mountain. When that happens, it quite frequently will land to our east. Let’s say eastern Bartow and Gordon counties, or maybe over into Pickens and Cherokee counties.
The one this weekend is coming in that direction. Unless it dips far enough to the south, a good ways west of us, then the usual counterclockwise rotation means we are not as likely to get slammed.
If, on the other hand, the moisture with the system drops to the south, and that moisture comes into Rome directly from the south, we’re in big trouble. When that moisture and the cold air already in place merge, we have a problem.
You can go back to the 23-inch blizzard in March of 1993. You might want to think of that event as a winter hurricane. The moisture was coming from the Gulf and most of us in the media realized we were in for a significant (there’s that word again) snow event.
At that time, I was expecting as much as 6 to 8 inches and actually brought my sleeping bag to work that day, because I knew more than 12 hours ahead of time that it would be pretty serious. I doubt that anyone was predicting as much as 23 inches, or that the system would nearly stall out right over us.
The problem with “significant” winter weather in this neck of the woods is that it is so rare that we really are not prepared for it in the ways folks who live in Missouri, Michigan or Montana are. It’s just not cost effective for us to have a whole slew of snow plows. A couple of plows, partnered with old time road graders, are about all we’ve got.
Since the ’93 blizzard, both Rome and Floyd County have stepped up proactive measures. Brining technology has evolved to help the local street and public works crews be better able to treat the roads in a manner that minimizes accumulation.
Another thing folks need to realize is that Turner McCall Boulevard, Shorter Avenue, Second Avenue and Martha Berry Highway are all state routes. Thus, GDOT is responsible for treating and maintaining those roads. You might want to keep that in mind the next time you hit a pothole. That’s all the state’s responsibility.
I can’t write about specific local priorities, but I would suspect that, within the city, routes like Redmond Road, Division Street, Old Calhoun and Kingston Road — some of the major arteries — would get treated before many neighborhood and subdivision roads.
Keep in mind also that the brine-spreading operations won’t begin until there is a reason to brine. Putting that down in a rain event would do no good at all.
Crews in the city and county are at the ready this weekend, but let’s hope they are not needed.