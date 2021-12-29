As a teenager, Andrew Jones’ entrepreneurial interests included picking blackberries and blueberries and selling them in the farmers markets around Rome.
His scholastic interests included asking teachers challenging questions, as he was always inquisitive. Among his external activities was the Boy Scouts, and his perseverance and leadership led him to earn the Eagle Scout designation. The Scout project was a “give back” — a playground at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
He graduated from Rome High School and enrolled at Mercer University to earn his bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Engineering and master’s in Environmental Engineering. Later he earned his PhD from highly ranked Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He speaks chemistry and bioengineering like most folks talk about their favorite live concert.
This native Roman is being regularly featured in the latest “rising science professionals” lists for those under 35. Yes, not yet 35 years old and he is producing what could be the next big therapeutic for better mental health.
Andrew is an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical, Paper, and Biomedical Engineering at Miami University of Ohio.
He’s successfully engineering E. coli to make psylocibin and methods for synthetically creating in his lab conditions for scalability. Psylocibin is the key ingredient in magic mushrooms that creates a psychoactive effect.
How did he discover this effective, efficient and consistently pure and scalable bio component? “I was looking for a fun molecule to make, a small molecule with bioactivity and with high value,” he said. “I wanted to be able to demonstrate a cool application for my students.”
Conducting pure research can lead to discovery. At the time he didn’t realize the results would be so potentially therapeutic for so many mental health applications.
How did that happen? “I set out to make psylocibin but didn’t realize the potential for mental health treatment. When I published research papers (standard practice in academics, especially for breakthroughs) they were covered in print, online and local and national radio more than 60 times,” ge said. “Professional magazines in chemistry, biomedical, mental health and others were interested in the research results.”
The research was conducted in Jones Lab. Yes, Jones Lab, independent research space on the campus of the university.
What’s next? Jones is now looking broadly for uses to treat neurological conditions in the mental health space. Meanwhile, biomedical industry executives read about his innovative work and several approached him with offers to commercialize his discoveries. PsyBio was established — to be the industry leader in mental health treatment using psychedelic medicine.
While controversial, with debates about recreational versus therapeutic usage for depression, addiction and perhaps post-traumatic stress disorder, PsyBio is poised to be the first-in-class for physician supervised treatment, with its benefits for patients.
Even during the time of this interview in early December, PsyBio execs successfully met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and were not stopped nor given alternate guidance. My interpretation in everyday language: a go-ahead signal.
This could mean the company may proceed with the next steps, and could move forward to clinical trials and production by the third quarter of 2022. With these results the company will have leveraged its key advantage with its bacterial platform for efficiency and speed with its cost competitive methods borne from Jones’ research.
Not bad for a young man who grew up in Rome picking berries, challenging willing teachers, studying hard and with innovation on his mind!