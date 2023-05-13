As the Rome area transitions into economic changes, small businesses and those who’ve grown through innovation and entrepreneurship are showing resilience. David Parker started his quest very early and continues to grow his business.
Dragging an extension cord on the floor may not be an indicator of things to come, but for then 3-year-old Parker, his parents realized later that this was a “genius moment.”
He went on to study electrical engineering at Georgia Tech and while there insightfully started a business — the first of several on his way to success.
“I grew up on a family farm and we couldn’t afford a mechanic and had to fix things ourselves. That kind of hands-on problem solving is part of what’s missing today in the U.S.,” Parker said in answer to several questions about innovation and his continuing success story. “You have to innovate on a farm, with creative ways to solve problems and keep things going.”
“You have to think differently — the Wright Brothers had a bicycle shop and kept fixing bikes while thinking differently about bikes and travel. People laughed at them about attaching motors to bikes and figuring out how wind can help you fly... They believed they could innovate, and they literally changed the world. Think about military defense, civilian travel and more — innovation like that is what makes America great.”
His ideas extend to making things, trying new concepts and, as he says “national public policy should encourage innovation, not regulate it to death. If there is a role for the government, it should be incentivizing innovation, not punishing the innovators by regulating and stifling them.”
He knows these subjects well, as he hired two Georgia Tech students even before he graduated.
“We started a home and commercial security business, and at that time we used cameras and coaxial cable and then saw new opportunities with fiber technology and made a browser.”
He says that he made a browser as if it was a routine activity in the early 1990s, when many did not know what a browser was.
“We could have grown fast, but we decided to grow wide,” he said.
He envisioned a fiber ring around Athens, how community based independent banks could benefit from the new fiber technology for check clearing, and how the 1996 Telecommunications Act could create synergy and entrepreneurial opportunities.
“We installed a fiber ring in Athens,” he said.
The investment returned dividends and he chose Rome for his expansion.
“I realized Atlanta was saturated and decided to focus on second tier cities,” he said. “We provide the same level of connectivity as Atlanta and with superior latency. Our architecture is designed for the future and it helps our customers.
“We leveraged the security business into industrial applications in mills with fiber. Shorter (University) administration wanted a fiber backbone; local manufacturers and medical offices and others wanted effective, efficient and competitive costs networks, so we provide these needs for them.”
“I went all in every time and bet on myself over and over again,” he said regarding the application of innovation. “If I failed it would have been catastrophic. There is momentum in doing... and if everybody tells you are wrong, consider the source and you decide. I decided to be a disruptor and go forward. I am a realist and an optimist and think and act that way.”
Along the way, he has given back by way of contributing to charities and nonprofits and he is generous with fireworks shows. Leadership Georgia, local Independence Day and Rome Braves crowds have all benefited from his donations and discounts.
He credits God, growing up on a farm with family and good employees for his success. His company is headquartered in his hometown of Summerville. He also has business presence throughout Northwest Georgia, Northeast Alabama and Southeast Tennessee. His hidden-in-plain-sight data center is along Rome’s Broad Street is a former Southern Bell building.
What’s next? Along with his 45 super employees, his two sons are in the business and — figuratively and literally — helping create the next generation.