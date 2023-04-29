As the Rome economy transitions, there are serial entrepreneurs who have started, succeeded, and started again. Harry Pierce has created extraordinary success, sold a major business and established a new startup, which is already spreading across the U.S.
The intersection of innovation and entrepreneurship can be found on Broad Street. Qualifying as a serial entrepreneur, Harry has been into gloves, vanities and umbrellas. The common thread? Home Depot.
But if you think he was “made by HD,” think again. He innovated when he was maintenance manager in a Daytona Beach condominium tower following his service with the Air Force. His purchasing system and the process to create it impressed a couple of the most successful entrepreneurs ever: Arthur Blank and Bernie Marcus. They hired him and saw him through a steady and quick succession of promotions. At 35, he was named as Home Depot’s West Coast president.
One of his innovations is gloves of all kinds and types. Leather, electrical and gardening gloves with brand names like Stanley are a part of his extensive inventory over the years. Really, “inventory” is the wrong word, as his gloves and merchandising quickly sold.
Among his many other innovations are clip strips, which also enabled impulse buying, and lots of it. Another innovation was synthetic gloves with a firm grip.
While at a trade show in Chicago he met Rick Chambers — the beginning of a highly successful partnership that created Big Time Products, headquartered in Rome. INC magazine named the company to its INC 500 list several times as its sales and other measures of success grew. Forbes named Big Time Products its most promising company twice
Two warehouses on Riverside Parkway increased over the years to a 500,000 square foot distribution center in Shannon and a headquarters office near Veterans Memorial Highway and U.S. 411. Yes, gloves — in this instance, synthetic, firm grip gloves that were made the industry standard in a very short period. The “gloves flew off the shelf,” according to Mr. Pierce.
He continued to innovate with more and more products and trademarked the reading glasses brand Magnifeye, with 40 million pairs sold.
Husky bags were introduced by Mr. Pierce — another strong sales item.
Five years ago, Hillman Products Corporation purchased Big Time, which had grown to $425 million annual sales. It was a perfect match for the merged company. Hillman built offices and a distribution center in Shannon on industrial property developed by Phillip Hight and Hardman Knox.
Harry also started Apollo Marketing, an R&D lab which invented new kinds of gloves, game balls, and gloves for Falcon’s football team receivers.
After the sale of his companies, his wife, Terri Burkhalter Pierce, told Harry that he shouldn’t just sit — and he isn’t wired that way. What did this serial entrepreneur do?
He started another company with his brother-in-law former Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter. That small business supplies jails and prisons. He also brought in ex-Floyd County Prison Warden Jeff Chandler, son-in-law Daniel Dougan, Rick Erebia, Chase Patterson, and another brother-in-law, Mike Burkhalter. Mike was also the fourth employee of Big Time Products — one of three company alumni. It’s always a good sign when former employees want a new challenge together.
The team planned it, and Pierce describes it as “born in a bar, raised in a barn” because a man cave and the second floor of horse stables proved to be the right places for a new business to be started.
As is the Pierce pattern, it has been successful, and in less than three years. With sales from Rome to Oregon and everywhere in between, he and his team are providers of the solution to the criminal justice system’s needs for wholesale and commissary supplies.
What is the key to innovation? Listen to the customers and supply or CREATE their needs and desires. What is the key to success? Gathering the right employees and assembling the best team.
Harry and Terri feel blessed to give to charity and there are numerous examples of how their Sparkle Box has served people with difficulties. A home was rebuilt in a partnership, with floor plans from Habitat for Humanity, after a tragic accident. There was another major gift to Restoration Rome for its Health Center. A generator here and kitchen appliances there. And many others. “God puts people in our lives,” Pierce said, again sharing the credit.
The pattern of hard work, vision, implementation, listening and serving is a pattern that serves the community well.