I’m watching ABC Nightly News with tears in my eyes. The story is showing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic here in America by focusing on a hospital in Oklahoma that is near its breaking point.
First a doctor is interviewed, and as he describes how at one point they were down to one ventilator they had pulled off an emergency vehicle, his voice cracks.
The interviewer, in full PPE gear, says “This must be what keeps you up at night.” The doctor, his tears now visible above his mask and behind his glasses, says he doesn’t sleep at all.
Two patients are highlighted.
One, a retired judge, is being released after a long stay. He says that on his first night in the ICU on the COVID floor, he heard Code Blue called 17 times, and saw the staff running past his door to every patient in distress.
He said he stopped counting at that point because he thought he would be number 18.
He, too, chokes up, as he recalls wondering how his family was going to be able to handle his death. Four people died that night on the COVID ward. The judge speaks of the great courage of the staff and stresses people should know that wearing masks isn’t political, it’s a necessity.
The story then shifts to a man on a respirator.
The doctors are allowing his wife, who hasn’t seen her husband in 10 days since she had to drop him off at the ER door, to go into his ICU room. As she dons the PPE gear the doctor explains that her husband probably won’t be responsive due to the sedation to keep him from fighting the tube in his throat.
She enters the room and sits beside him, speaks to him and pats his swollen arm, relieved that she finally gets to see him even if he is unresponsive.
This moment triggers a painful memory for me. My older brother died in 2010 from the H1N1 virus after several days on a ventilator in the ICU. I had gotten the flu vaccination that year, so I was allowed to go into his room to see him after I donned all the PPE gear.
He, too, was nonresponsive, his body swollen. I talked to him, patted, squeezed and stroked his arm, and asked him not to become a statistic of this epidemic if at all possible, and told him I loved him.
Two days later, my sister called to let me know he’d passed.
It’s because of his death that I urge friends, coworkers and family to always get their flu shots each year. And now it’s because of that memory of him in his ICU room that I am asking everyone to please wear a mask whenever you go outside your home, and follow the other public safety guidelines.
I’m also begging Gov. Kemp to put an enforceable mask mandate in place, as Georgia is now one of the last 10 states to do so.
Even though hope is on the horizon, we are in a very dangerous point in this pandemic — the worst days of all.
Yet twice in the past two weeks when I went to two different stores in Lindale, even though “masks required” signs were on the door, I didn’t see workers or most of the shoppers wearing masks. When I went to get in line to pay for my purchase, there was a small crowd of about 8 to 10 people in front of me with no masks and standing too close together.
I dropped what I had come in to purchase and walked out the door, frustrated that so many people don’t understand what a dangerous game they are playing with their lives and their loved ones’ lives.
People, please know this isn’t a political statement. Public health is meant to support the community, and those who work in the field are trying to help us stay healthy.
If I hadn’t had that flu vaccination before my brother became ill, I wouldn’t have been able to see him before he died. If he had gotten his flu vaccine that season, he most likely wouldn’t have died.
For the sake of your loved ones — and for yourself — please wear masks, social distance and wash your hands frequently. The memory I have, and the memories that families of more than 250,000 people in this country now have, are preventable if we all just do our part.