When I ran for the Rome City Schools board I stated I was running to lend my life and work experience to improve student achievements in the classroom and beyond. I promised to be a conduit for parents and teachers, ensuring their concerns and interests were heard. I wanted to ensure my unique business skill set would be influential in guiding the board’s budget and improving the overall quality of the school system.
I promised to use my voice to support students’, teachers’ and parents’ needs, just as I did in rooting for all kids at Rome High football games with my bullhorn in hand.
When I got elected I had to take board training — and I discovered the duties and role of a school board member are not what everyone thinks. In fact, I learned the school board only has one employee, and that’s the superintendent.
The Georgia Code states: “The fundamental role of a local board of education shall be to establish policy for the local school system with the focus on student achievement. The fundamental role of a local school superintendent shall be to implement the policy established by the local board. It shall not be the role of the local board of education or individual members of such board to micromanage the superintendent in executing his or her duties, but it shall be the duty of the local board to hold the local school superintendent accountable in the performance of his or her duties.”
This board is made up of seven members and we each only have one vote and majority rules. Same when it comes to addressing the concerns of teachers, parents and students. Everyone’s voice should be heard and addressed, but unfortunately you can’t please everyone because someone will be disappointed, as I am now.
I’m disheartened by my experience as a new board member.
Over the last three months I have been exposed to so many hateful accusations, uninformed opinions with no facts, being told I don’t listen when actually I have listened. I’ve had to stay silent when lies have been spewed — and realizing those spewing the lies don’t know me and that’s why they’re doing it. They’re so used to the board never responding; well, that’s not me. Yes, everything doesn’t warrant a response, however, since I’m an elected official with no privacy, some things deserve a response.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m not a politician. I’m a parent, and I know what I experienced from Rome City Schools. I know what my friends and family members experienced and I didn’t like most of it, so I ran to ensure change was implemented. I ran to be part of the solution.
What I immediately noticed when I came on the board was the following:
♦ Transparency as a board with regards to public notification of meetings and my concern that details of our meetings are cloaked in secrecy.
♦ During our meetings it appeared that we’re the employees of the superintendent and we’re only going through the motions and checking off a list.
♦ How can a board know if its goals are being accomplished and its policies carried out, how is it measured? Basically, how do we inspect what we expect? Trust but verify?
♦ What policy recommendations, practices and data indicators are we utilizing to ensure we are meeting every child where they are?
♦ There appear to be processes, norms, customs, propensities, individualization going on that needs to be addressed.
♦ Has there ever been an independent survey completed among all employees of Rome City Schools?
♦ Are we meeting every child where they are?
♦ We need a process to inspect what we expect, even if it’s just a random sampling to ensure compliance.
♦ We need to establish norms and protocols as a board and complete a SWOT analysis to determine priorities.
These were just a few of my observations from my 30/60/90 day observation to learn and execute my duties as a board member.
These were things that warranted immediate attention. Then came more changes with Mr. Uldrick resigning and Mr. Byars retiring. Boom, more learning for a new board member. A new board chair, a new vice chair and tradition expected to be followed instead of actually looking for the best candidate for RCS superintendent.
Well, I am someone who asks lots of questions. Questions stimulate discussion and critical thinking, as well as help me understand others’ point of view. Questions help me gather information by putting into words unarticulated thoughts. I did that over the course of these last eight months as a new board member. I observed others and carefully evaluated how direction was given, how decisions were made, how questions were not answered or just avoided because one didn’t know.
That was a concern for me. How can you lead with no direction? How can you trust someone whose actions don’t line up with their words? Where is the accountability, ownership, courage, integrity to do the right thing even if it’s not the popular thing?
In my own words, I stand “10 toes down” behind my decision. I have zero to hide because I have zero to gain; I get $323.22 each month for being a board member and I give it back to the school system I support. I’m objective, unbiased, open minded and I give everyone a chance.
However, I don’t take threats very well and definitely don’t care about the one of me not being elected again. I’ve wanted to quit more times than I can count because I didn’t know the school board was so political for the people of this city, not the board members.
I hope I’ve been able to shed some light on what I’ve endured during my time on the board. Like it or not, I’ve always been open and listened to anyone that wanted to talk with me. I’ve never been given any information, only opinions and personal issues — nothing professional. And by the way, I’ve also had some bad personal parent experiences with Dr. Holland, but my integrity will never allow me to make business decisions off of personal feelings; it’s only on the needs of the business of Rome City Schools students, parents and employees.
Be better, world. We have to work together and stop trying to divide this city.