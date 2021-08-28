It seems like summer was late in arriving this year and I’m hoping upon hope that doesn’t mean that we’ll have a short fall. Fall is probably my favorite time of the year, largely because of the colorful transition to winter, which in Georgia is generally not too harsh.
I suspect that I have always been a cool and cold (but not freezing) weather person. When it’s cold you can always put on another layer of clothes. On the other hand, when it is brutally hot and humid, you can only take off so much.
For the past 20 years or so, most of my actual vacations during the summer months have been to northern climates. Ten trips to Alaska and several trips to New England come to mind.
Over the years, people who know of my affinity for Alaska have asked if I thought I could live there all year. Generally, they’re referring to the perceived cold climate. My answer is usually, “I don’t know.”
I’ve never been to Alaska during the winter but I suspect that when it gets cold up there it stays cold. Probably real cold.
I actually think I could deal with the cold because of its constancy. It’s not like a February day in North Georgia where it might be a balmy 60-something degrees today followed by the threat of ice and 30-something the next day.
That is absolutely maddening.
Same thing can be said about New England and the Canadian Maritime provinces. On a trip that included Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Quebec a few years ago I absolutely fell in love with Quebec City. I would encourage anyone to visit Quebec during July or August. Not so much January or February. Not even the locals, through their French-peppered accent, are fond of the cold and snowfall up there during the winter.
All of that to say that I really think I could survive the winters.
Except for one thing — the lack of sunlight.
The farther north you go, the less sunlight you get during the winter. I love that, during the summer, recreation field trips up that way don’t need lights because it stays light long enough into the night to do anything you want, whether that’s tennis or softball or fishing.
The opposite is true in winter.
Four or five hours of sunlight might be a good day. That, too, could be maddening. I don’t know how I would react to that. I rather suspect cabin fever would set in rapidly.
There are a lot of great communities to visit up in some of the “cooler” climate zones. Being in the City of Seven Hills, I think a lot of folks here would really like Halifax, Nova Scotia. It’s got a high hill right in the middle of town with a citadel that overlooks the downtown district. It is magnificent.
Farther up in the Maritimes, Charlottetown on Prince Edward Island and Sydney in Nova Scotia are quaint little coastal towns that are much older than just about anything we’ve got in the Lower 48.
That’s not to say that some of the New England communities in the Lower 48 are to be ignored. Bar Harbor, Maine, where the sun first shines in the U.S. each day, is a lovely little community. Acadia National Park, on the outskirts of town, is a gem. I was up there for a half-marathon with former Rome Police Chief Hubert Smith a number of years ago.
One of the keys to enjoying that part of the world — or the southeastern coastal communities in Alaska, from Ketchikan to Sitka or Juneau to Anchorage — is that you love seafood.
And I do. Can’t ever get enough shrimp, crab or lobster.
I’ve had a loose relationship with a local travel agency for the last 20 years or so. On days when I would be sitting in the office, just shooting the breeze, young folks would come in and start talking about a honeymoon location, or maybe an anniversary trip for a slightly older couple. The overwhelming majority of the time, they’re interested in Puerto Rico or Jamaica, the Dominican Republic or the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico.
I always tried to convince them to go north. Bar Harbor, Martha’s Vineyard and some of the little towns on Cape Cod are great places and really easy to get to by air.
So as summer wanes, and trips to New England and the Canadian Maritimes slide out of the question, I will turn my focus on Fort Mountain, Cloudland Canyon, the Cohutta Wilderness and Amicalola Falls.
The North Georgia state parks are spectacular in the fall, every bit as spectacular as New England or Alaska.
It’s just that I’m not quite as fond of them when I’m sweating like a butchered hog!