Lately my thoughts have been on past journeys I have taken to London, and I am often left with a sense of homesickness when I recount the times my feet have wandered those city streets.
I even did a bit of dream hunting and checked out some prices on various travel apps.
It’s still too soon to make plans to travel to the UK just yet, so I’ll dream a while longer and continue to envision all the places I cannot wait to revisit as well as explore for the first time.
My last trip to London was in late August of ’18. It was one of their warmest summers on record and my first time not having to haul heavy coats and sweaters. I managed to book a room at a B&B where a friend from Georgia was staying for her annual visit. A retired English professor, she attends a conference in Oxford each year. Both lovers of London, this trip was my sixth and her twenty-something to the city.
Skies were clear and sunny, an unusual treat, and we gleefully skipped from one picturesque place to the next — postcard views all around. We were in our element and both more at home in “our London” than back at home.
It happened that when I suggested my favorite restaurant, Côte, she enthusiastically chimed that it was one of her favorites as well, and so we had a delightful late afternoon four course lunch of French cuisine. Côte is a British cafe chain inspired by Paris brasseries that is surprisingly well-priced. They are peppered throughout the city. Make a note if you should visit.
The visit before my last one, late February of that same year, I timed it perfectly so that I saw my first blizzard — dubbed “The Beast from the East.” London was covered in a foot or more of snow. As the storm strengthened, I happily sat outdoors, under cover of a coffee shop awning, sipped GOOD espresso, and watched with wonder, loving life. A few passersby struggling through the mess saw my bright-eyed Cheshire cat grin and no doubt thought I was hopped up on something more than caffeine. It was a glorious experience — I was in London and there was snow.
Across the street from the coffee shop was Hyde Park. When the snowstorm subsided, I took a stroll through the park towards Kensington Palace just as some sunlight bravely broke through the clouds. Families slowly began to emerge, and were making snow angels and having snowball fights by the time I reached Kensington’s golden gates.
I didn’t know the palace grounds could be a more magical place until I saw them cloaked with freshly fallen snow. Even Queen Victoria’s statue appeared more regal, frozen in time.
I purchased hot cocoa from a sidewalk vendor and sat on a garden bench. My trusty new winter coat more than paid for itself on this trip alone. It was wonderfully insulated and I was cozy with my cocoa in tow. I couldn’t tell the adults’ voices from the children’s as bouts of laughter filled up the Winter Wonderland scene — snowmen and ice castles.
As dreadfully hot as it’s been here, it’s nice to have that snowy day to return to, in my favorite place on earth — even if it’s just in my mind’s eye for now.