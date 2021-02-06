I didn’t get to meet my dad’s father. Neither did my mom, as he died before she and Dad met.
I think the lack of knowing him, of understanding his personality for myself, makes it particularly interesting for me to read the collection of love letters that he and my grandmother exchanged.
Years ago my mom went through the letters, trying to sort them into some kind of order, and made copies to give to everyone in the family.
These letters are a real treasure because of our kinship to them, but they are also a wonderful time capsule to the days when five miles meant a long distance relationship, when letters were just as important as time together, and when time together was played out in a few hours on a porch swing, rather than in a parked car or a restaurant.
Thomas Jefferson Sheppard began calling on Elizabeth Princella Latham sometime in 1928, at least as far as I can tell from the letters they exchanged. One of the earliest ones that she wrote to him was stamped October 30, 1928, and was written on her employer’s stationary, the Piedmont Laundry Company. The address is merely “Corner of Trinity and Central Aves.,” which was right around the corner from the Georgia Capitol.
Princella’s family lived in Avondale and Tom lived on his family farm in Stone Mountain, just off Redan Road. There were roughly five miles between them and Tom would often walk to and from for the chance to spend a few hours with his love, her mother always just inside the house and ready to remind them when it was time for him to go.
They wrote love letters between visits, and their flowery words show just how much they enjoyed their brief and infrequent encounters. In one letter she asks about his health after hearing from his sister that he had gotten sick after their last visit.
Her spelling was much better than his, but she clearly didn’t hold it against him. Mom told me that her family was well educated, but he was a country boy from farming stock, so learning didn’t hold a high priority. I edit his quotes for readability, but he once wrote:
“I was aiming to come up there tonight as Wes went to meet Lydia but I stayed in the field too late and he had already gone when I got home. O — O I hated it so bad. Me being tired I didn’t feel like walking tonight, nevertheless my whole heart’s love is for you, I guess you will say sleep will do me more good.”
They used sweet nicknames and wrote endearing little sayings to each other. There are lots of monikers of Darling and Dearest and Sweetheart and Honey and she liked to tuck little sweet nothings into the margins. She wrote in the inside flap of the envelope of one letter:
“I am a robber of precious gems, that’s why I seek your heart.”
He called her his “Darling Easter Lily” and “Sookie” and “Strawberry” for her lovely red hair, saying in one letter:
“Just happened to think. Strawberries are red and so is your head, I think of you every time I go to bed. Ha – Ha – Ha!”
They sure knew how to talk sweetly to each other, but their romance wasn’t clear of pitfalls. There was a potential other woman that they bantered about in several letters. She first referred to her as “K H,” seemingly unwilling to say her name out loud.
In another note she apologizes for her jealous tendencies, claiming that it is surely only “natural for jealousy to arrive in every person’s heart.” She goes on to say that:
“I saw you one night talking to a girl and if I had had a gun I guess it would have been too bad, for I would have shot you and them, myself.”
Shakespeare might have learned a thing or two from these two. Tom later dispelled her concerns talking of how happy he would be to have her in his arms at that moment:
“You. I don’t mean Kate, I could never be happy with her. I wish she was dead, I mean dead as with her back broke (with the letters H — E — L — L written large over the sentence to fill in the blank).”
They wouldn’t like me calling out their bold words for the world to see, but it is the best way I know to show the passion they felt for each other. They spent a great deal of their letters proclaiming their love and hopeful trust for each other, and those moments of angst over the interference of another was part of the process, I believe.
It is so endearing to me, in this age of instant contact, to think of how hard it was to be so far apart from each other while longing for a life together. Do you think it made it all the more special when they finally found their way to marriage?
It feels that way to me. Nowadays there is very little space for speculation. If we want to know something from our beloved we pick up the phone and call or text, or we jump in the car and go to them.
We don’t have much chance to grow “blue” for each other, as they mentioned feeling several times.
I find it terribly romantic to imagine Princella sitting on the porch, scanning the horizon and waiting with bated breath for her man to arrive. And what other than love would push someone to walk 10 miles after the hard work of farming, just for the chance to gaze into the eyes of his red-haired sweetheart?
Charlie Brown would understand and The Proclaimers got it, too, when they wrote their 1980s hit about how far they would walk to be with their love.
How many miles would you walk?