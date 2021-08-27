On Aug. 25, 1969, my mother, father, and I drove down 41 North into the little town of Calhoun, Georgia, to begin my new life centered around a career in education. I had graduated from college the day before and didn’t know anyone. In truth, I wasn’t planning to stay over a year; then I’d head back to Tennessee, back home.
The first structure I noticed was a beautiful old, rock church. It was the original First Baptist Church. Later, at the urging of my boss, Principal Mattie Lou Strain of Calhoun Junior High School, I was the voice of Golgotha during an Easter program. Telling her, “No thanks” would have been unthinkable. As an English/Drama major in college, this was expected of me ... by her.
Sitting here as I write, Calhoun was not the place I ever dreamed I would live once I was on my own. I had plans to go to New York and try out for Broadway shows. Somehow, instead, I wound up in a little Northwest Georgia community as a 22-year-old, strong-willed little blond ready to take on the world.
Finding out that being a teacher was right up my alley was a bit of a surprise.
The thing is, I got to perform every day. It was like being on a stage, only I was myself — not really playing a character. I had an audience of 8th graders and the students my first year were exceptional. Some became my lifelong friends. Some are grandparents now, like me. These people whom I call my “original babies” will always hold a special place in my heart.
Calhoun was a pretty little town. It had everything you might want, but in the last 52 years it has changed a lot. From earlier days, Teagues Dress Shop, Goldman’s, The Watch Shop, Savelot Drug Store, Robertson’s Department Store, Martin Theater, and other businesses are gone.
Haney’s Jewelry is still here right where it always has been and Jimmy Payne’s Coato Coast has been a great place to buy everything AND the kitchen sink for years.
One place I loved and miss to this day is Super-D, a wonderful old general store. It was located smack dab in the middle of town, right across from the new Courthouse. I remember a man named Jimmy was the manager of this marvelous store. Honestly, a person could find just about everything they wanted or needed, from Levi jeans to all manner of toys to kitchenware to the best hotdog anywhere at the lunch counter.
One of my fondest memories was when I worked at “the other paper” in town, which no longer exists. It was across the street from Super-D and, more times than not, those of us who worked there would head across the street to eat a lunch of a hot dog or a grilled cheese sandwich.
The late Footsie Woods used to order a big dill pickle on a plate and eat it with a knife and fork. Seriously. In his later years he worked at the Courthouse and many times he would have that lunch of a dill pickle. When I think of this, it brings a smile to my face.
Gordon Hills Shopping Center was the only shopping center in town for many years. The first account I ever had in my life was at Town and Casual Dress Shop, owned by Pearl King.
As a young teacher who made about $375 a month, my clothes budget was not great. I liked nice clothes and Pearl was kind enough to let me set up an account. She carried my size and Jonathan Logan fashions, which I loved. I bought my clothes there for years until it closed some time ago.
At one time, Ga. 53 was a two lane road bordered by farmland with cattle and horses as the residents. Never in my wildest dreams would I believe it would become what is referred to as “Fast Food Row.” Once McDonald’s came in some 40 years ago, that area sort of exploded and the cattle and horses found new pastures somewhere else.
In the 52 years I’ve lived in this area, so many changes have happened. Schools have changed and grown, new businesses have come ... and gone. The old hospital on Pine Street is a storage facility. I mean, Curtis Parkway was a gravel short cut to Dews Pond. The Rome Road is four laned now and it still has slippery pavement every time it rains. And the interstate has more exits here than Atlanta.
The changes have been many, especially when the big box stores arrived. They changed little towns like Calhoun everywhere. Sometimes I surely do miss the Calhoun of old.