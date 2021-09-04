Music was a part of my childhood. I sang “From the Halls of Montezuma (The Marine Corps Hymn)” on my kindergarten graduation.
My mother would often tell me of her admiration of Georgia born trumpeter Harry James. Dad would tell me of Sunday afternoon concerts at post-World War II University of Georgia where the big bands of the era would serenade students in the old Fine Arts Auditorium, a venue where I sang my first solo in college.
I would listen to the stories from my parents and privately dismiss them, as all kids do. I wanted to hear MY music on the radio and on our home console stereo. To my delight, the folks delivered at Christmas with records like The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” and the Rolling Stones’ “December’s Children.”
I immaturely vowed I would never be mired in a musical past of saxophones, trumpets, and clarinets. For me it would be guitars, drums, and bass and when I got older, say 30, I most certainly would not disparage the music of the younger generation. However, the music of my generation was certainly the best, dontcha know.
At my side today is the most recent edition of “The New Yorker,” one that previews the musical happenings in New York’s upcoming musical season.
What happened to my people?
Familiar names/artists are woefully lacking in this Big Apple quarterly update. I spot a few. Sturgill Simpson is a contemporary Americana artist I admire both for his music and his attitude. His most recent bluegrass album is terrific. Erykah Badu is a profound R&B artist who surrounds herself with musical geniuses. Oh look, there’s Sheryl Crow! She’s 59, closer to my age than my musically adroit son’s.
Alabama Shakes leader Brittney Howard makes the list, as does the piano man himself, Billy Joel.
I count approximately 15 other artists whose names draw a musical blank.
Obviously much has come and gone since my early pop music education at the hands of FM radio. Streaming services and their algorithms pretty much guarantee that I will only hear music that I already admire. Back in the day, WBBQ out of Augusta, Georgia, would offer rock, folk, soul, and more. If one didn’t like a particular song, three minutes later (after an advert, you know) a song from a completely different genre would tickle one’s ears.
Those halcyon days are repeated if one has a subscription to satellite radio. I often tune in to the ’60s channel, where they trot out elderly (my age) disc jockeys from famous NYC radio stations. They stay true to a variety of programming, but oddly enough, I don’t stick with the channel for too long.
I have written in these pages of my return to vinyl records, and in particular vinyl jazz from the likes of Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, Dinah Washington, John Coltrane, and Ella Fitzgerald.
The musical virtuosity stays fresh and continues to amaze. These legendary recordings hold up to repeated listening.
Wait. Have I become Harry and Dorothy Musselwhite? Have I entered some sort of musical “Groundhog Day” where the music cycles ad infinitum?
Yes and no.
I admire this music for the very same reasons that my beloved parents did as they listened to the Sunday afternoon big bands. Like them, I love the melodies, the rich harmonies, and the virtuoso call of a world-class sax guru.
The difference is that I can move on. Last Sunday morning I played two vinyl albums by the divine Emmylou Harris. Her “Hot Band” with Rodney Crowell (still cranking out albums, and good ones, today!) amazes with top-drawer singing, songwriting and instrumental turns.
I enjoy the terrific band The Roots, known primarily for its television work with NBC’s Jimmy Fallon. I am especially a fan of the hip-hop group’s leader Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. I adore his drumming and more so his musicological bent. He owns a record collection that requires its own domicile, and Questlove recently shared his wisdom by directing a fantastic documentary titled “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).” This doc features some of the most blazing performances in American popular music history. Do not miss it.
So I endeavor to stay up on what’s what. Surprisingly however, it’s just not that important to me anymore. My own children have their particular musical tastes and we often share new discoveries. I do not press my likes or dislikes on them.
As I put the finishing touches on this column, I am listening to a Zen meditation channel. Ambient sounds, ethereal tone washes, and synthesized sound combine to relax and inspire.
I’m not sure we had this kind of music in 1968. I hope I don’t nod off.
I think I’ll go online and find a Harry James recording. Mom may have been on to something.