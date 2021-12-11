I’m adding blue lights to our Christmas tree this year, and I’m not quite sure how I feel about it. We have been a purely white lighted home for years, and the change has me questioning my better judgment and is pushing me outside of my comfort zone.
It is an age-old controversy, colored lights vs. white lights for the holidays, but I didn’t realize just how old until I started to do a little research. It turns out that the first strand of electric lights on a Christmas tree was created by Edward Johnson, business partner and friend to Thomas Edison, in 1882.
At the time, people were traditionally and hazardously adorning their trees with candles and Edison had just patented the first light bulb two years before. Christmas trees themselves had only been a thing in the US for about 25 years, so people were still working out the kinks of a relatively new tradition in the midst of a period of tremendous progress.
When Edison invented the light bulb, very few homes had electricity so Johnson and others in the business were not sure how successful this new fangled tool might be. Johnson, the sales guru of the company, was trying to figure out the best way to pitch something for which most people held no need.
In an inspired moment, he decided to hand-wire 80 red, white and blue bulbs together and wrap them around his family’s Christmas tree, which he placed in a street-side window on a revolving pedestal, all powered by a generator. He then invited a reporter over to visit, and the rest is history.
“At the rear of the beautiful parlors, was a large Christmas tree presenting a most picturesque and uncanny aspect,” wrote W.A. Croffut, a veteran writer for the Detroit Post and Tribune. “It was brilliantly lighted with ... eighty lights in all encased in these dainty glass eggs, and about equally divided between white, red and blue ... One can hardly imagine anything prettier.”
Though it took awhile for this sparkling idea to catch on, by the 1930s, electric Christmas lights were everywhere and could be found in all shapes and colors.
It is unclear when the lines were first drawn between white lights and colored lights, but one thing is for sure, people have developed very strong opinions on the matter over the years.
I adored those larger colorful bulbs of my childhood, but at some point Mom switched to the smaller white lights and that has set the tone for my own trees for years.
Our tree has a bird theme with the ornaments and it has just always seemed to work best to have the more subdued and natural looking white lights as a backdrop for the little cardinals, owls, and other birds that make up most of the tree decor.
Don’t worry, we do include the heartstring chaos of the childhood handmade ornaments, how can you not? But, the overall theme is a woodland wonderland feeling, and white lights have just always felt the most appropriate.
However, I must admit that every year, when it comes time to drag out all the traditions, I can’t help but think, “Should this be the year we change it up and try more colorful lights?”
At some point I added a few strands of red stars to the mix, but they have always been used for side decor, never on the tree itself. What in the world makes this simple, fun and festive thing so controversial? Who cares if I add color to the tree?
You won’t be surprised to hear that lighting choices at the holidays can really say something about a person, and the decisions can spark debate not just within the ‘hood, but even within the home. Talk about a house divided when a white-lighter marries a colorful-lighter.
What seems to drive most preferences is the nostalgia of your youth, and many people are willing to die on that hill of memories. If you grew up with colored lights, you are most likely to prefer them as an adult, but that isn’t always true.
At some point, it became a sign of sophistication to reserve your tree decor to white lights. The soft glow and subtle effect of white lights feels more elegant and creates a clean background for the ornaments, while the riotous explosion of multi-colored lights feels more festive and playful, characteristics some might call tacky.
I’m not positive, but I would bet that Mom’s change of lighting may have come with the move to a larger home in a nicer neighborhood. She might not even have realized why she was making the change, but it wouldn’t be surprising that she might feel a new desire for elegance in her new living room with the fancy new modern furniture.
It is also interesting to consider the meaning behind the color options on the table. White represents purity while red means passion, green means vitality, yellow means brilliance and blue means generosity of spirit. When you look at it that way, why wouldn’t you want all of the things represented in your holiday tree?
I think of myself as an adventurous, creative and colorful kind of person, and yet it is downright excruciating for me to consider a change in my lighting traditions.
Don’t mind me while I am over here struggling and stretching my perspective, but know that if I have the pleasure of enjoying your decor this season, I am going to love it no matter how you have chosen to adorn your tree.
You don’t have to be like me, and I don’t have to be like you. I can enjoy seeing your true colors and wondering about the history that has brought you to those choices. No matter what colors you prefer, the light of the season can shine in all kinds of beautiful ways, and that is surely something to celebrate.