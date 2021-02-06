Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.