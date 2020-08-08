I flipped on the boob tube last Sunday afternoon, anticipating my normal Sunday afternoon fare of “North Woods Law.” I just can’t get enough of watching Game and Fish guys and girls and the different cases they have to handle. Instead, as I scrolled with my channel flipper I came across CSPAN and coverage of the return to Earth of the Dragon capsule from the International Space Station.
I couldn’t get enough of that, either! I was completely transfixed. It was like May 5, 1961, all over again.
Many of you reading this in newsprint, as opposed to on a smartphone screen or computer monitor, will remember that’s when the United States launched Alan Shepard into space in his Mercury Freedom 7 spacecraft.
It was a suborbital flight that only lasted 15 minutes before Shepard splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean, about 300 miles from the Cape Canaveral launch pad.
I watched the whole event from my second-grade classroom at Pine Spring Elementary School.
You’ve got to remember, that was a really big deal at the time. Even though Shepard’s flight was somewhat less dramatic than the first Soviet flight a month before, when Yuri Gagarin actually orbited Earth one time, Shepard was the first American strapped aboard a rocket and — to quote former President Ronald Reagan years later — “slipped the surly bonds of Earth.”
For you millennials, that was almost unimaginable at the time.
So, anyway, there I was with my eyes glued to the television just like they were 59 years ago. This time I was flopped out across my couch and not in a tiny little school desk.
The common bond between the two events was that I couldn’t take my eyes off the tube until well after they splashed down, all live on television.
I watched as the anchors on CSPAN tapped into Mission Control, still in Houston, and communicated with the two astronauts, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, as they hurtled back to Earth at warp speed.
I watched as the two drone parachutes opened to slow down the SpaceX Dragon capsule and then saw the four primary chutes open.
It was incredible. Do you have any idea as to what kind of camera lenses were being used to capture an event so high in the sky? Just amazing!
I watched the successful splashdown, almost on a dime floating in the Gulf of Mexico.
And then I cried a few tears of joy and amazement. What an accomplishment.
This was the first private enterprise operation to pull this off. Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Yeah, NASA had a lot to do with it, but this was overwhelmingly privately financed.
I can’t offer you a price tag, but we all know it wasn’t done on the cheap.
Reflect for a moment on what has happened.
A private company, with assistance from a quasi-governmental agency, blasts a rocket into space to link up with a moving object. The astronauts hang around for a while, then unhitch and travel back to Earth, landing in a spot in the Gulf of Mexico, which was a change of plans due to a hurricane. And the guys manning the computers know right where to put the recovery ships.
It’s mind-boggling.
And we can’t cure the common cold, much less this COVID-19 thing.
Think of the brain power that goes into the space program. If we can do something like what just happened, imagine what else we could accomplish if we reset our priorities.
While I take great pride in the things our space program has accomplished over the years, I’m going to be straight with you. I was never a particularly big fan of sending a man to the Moon, or Mars, or wherever. I’ve always thought we had plenty of things right here on Earth that needed attention before exploring the rest of our solar system.
I’ll grant you that lots of things we now take for granted, and use every day, came from the space program. Things like the memory foam that we sleep on, which was developed to help protect astronauts from the effects of G-Forces.
Those digital thermometers that scan your temperature just about anywhere you go nowadays are an outgrowth of the space program.
Cochlear implants that have improved hearing for more than 300,000 Americans were developed by NASA engineers in the mid-1970s.
Shoot, even the Super Soaker your 5 year-old has been having a lot of fun with this summer was invented by a NASA engineer, who was experimenting with refrigeration systems in his own bathroom.
Finally, the camera in your smartphone is also largely the result of work done by NASA scientists to miniaturize cameras for space travel.
So where does the space program go from here? There’s been lot of talk about commercial travel through the years. Everyday Joes being able to ante up tens of thousands of dollars, if not hundreds of thousands, for a ride into space.
I love airplanes and flying but I think, for the time being, I’m gonna pass on this rocket stuff.
Now, if the USAF Thunderbirds want to give me a ride while they’re in Rome in October, that’s another matter!