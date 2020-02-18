Since everybody else seems to be doing, I’d like to formally announce my intention to run for House Representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
With all these folks comin’ out of the woodwork to represent us, I figured I’ll be a part of the trend. After all, I know some y’all have NEVER seen nor heard of half the people running. At least y’all know me and know that I have Rome and Floyd County’s best interest at heart. I’m not just some Johnny-come-lately who can’t even name the 7 Hills of Rome.
Unfortunately I have no money for a campaign. I’m gonna rely on more of a word-of-mouth effort to get elected. So please tell your friends. Ideally I’d have T-shirts, signs, pens, car magnets and all the usual swag to give to my tens of supporters but that’s simply not in the budget. I can offer free hugs and I’ll have a drink with you at your local bar.
You’re probably asking yourself “why should I vote for this idiot?” And that’s a valid question. Here is a list of pros and cons for electing me as your representative. I always like to give folks the good and the bad and let them make their own decision.
Pros:
1. I’m an ordained minister with the Universal Life Church of Modesto, California. It was a 5-minute online ordination, but it still counts. So basically I’m a member of the clergy and if you don’t vote for me, the Lord will smite you.
2. I actually live here.
3. I’m not a career politician. In fact, I know very little about politics.
4. I’m not some privileged, private school graduate who thinks they’re better than you. I live in Celanese. I shop at the Dollar General. I have to wait till payday to fill my car up with gas, my credit score is terrible and my car is in dire need of new tires. I’m just like you.
5. I’ve never been to Washington so this will be a great chance for me to do some sightseeing.
Cons:
1. I don’t own a tux or a suit. So if you elect me, just know that you’ll see photos of your representative in Washington wearing jeans and Crocs to formal events.
2. I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed. I’ll admit that. One of the candidates running is LITERALLY a brain surgeon. I’m not joking. He opens people’s heads and he FIXES THEIR BRAIN. I once got drunk and fought myself in a full-length mirror for approximately 4 minutes.
3. You have to sit in meetings for long periods of time and I get bored very easily. If you elect me, you MAY see photos of your congressman sleeping or watching YouTube videos on his phone during important congressional gatherings.
4. I would be subject to media scrutiny and I have tons of skeletons in my closet. So just a heads up, the bleeding heart liberal media will probably dig up all sorts of stuff about me that will bring shame to our district.
5. I cuss sometimes. So I can’t promise that there won’t be cuss words in some important legislation I write.
In case those pros and cons aren’t enough to help you make a decision and you’re still on the fence about whether or not to vote for me, here are the important, hot-button issues on which my campaign is based:
1. Free Bojangles biscuits for all my constituents — This promise will rely HEAVILY on the generosity of area Bojangles restaurants, since I couldn’t possibly pay for all that. But I feel that eating Bojangles makes people feel better and I want my constituents to be happy and well-fed.
2. Child discipline — Spare the rod, spoil the child. Some kids these days are out of control and, if elected, I will lobby heavily for spankings and reasonable punishment when kids misbehave. And severe punishment for parents who are negligent or uninvolved in their kids’ upbringing. Some of y’all have your children screaming and running around inside the TJ Maxx or touching everything at Bargain Hunt. NOT ON MY WATCH. My constituency will have well-behaved children and involved, empowered parents.
3. Animal welfare — Anyone in the 14th District who is proven to be abusive or negligent toward animals will be taken to the nearest town square, chained to a tree without food and water for several days, and then publicly beaten with a stick.
4. Gun Control — You can absolutely have your guns. Just don’t shoot nobody that don’t need shootin’. Simple as that.
5. Healthcare Reform — Medical providers will pay a portion of your medical bill. So it’s in their best interest to make sure costs are as low as possible.
6. Tennis Courts — Are they a sign of economic growth and new channels of revenue or are they rectangular plots of sin and wasteful extravagance? I’ll commission a thorough investigation and publish my findings.
My name is Severo and I’m working for YOU. I’d welcome your vote for House Representative of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.