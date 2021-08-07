I know that the height of August is not usually a time that conjures thoughts of puffy coats.
I do very much begin to look forward to the puffy coat season at this time of the year, but it doesn’t have me dreaming of puffy coats, just wishing for cooler temperatures.
I have been feeling particularly in touch with my awkward side of late, and that version of myself is always wearing the pink puffy coat of my middle school days.
My early years of schooling were spent at the Stone Mountain Christian School, but when I was in the 6th grade my sister and I moved to our local public elementary school, called Pleasantdale.
In DeKalb County, at the time, there were no middle schools. You went to the elementary school through the 7th grade, then moved to the high school in the 8th grade as a “subfreshman.”
I don’t think there is much in this world that is more subpar than a subfreshman in high school, but my time as the gawky, skinny transfer from a small religious school ranks at a level so sub that it nearly required oxygen.
If you recall from your own youth, the middle school years can be harsh, and my experience is no different in spite of the fact that we were never labeled as “middle schoolers.” I’ve often wondered if the school board folks thought that eliminating the designation would somehow eliminate the angst, but I’m here to tell you it did not work.
When I transitioned to Pleasantdale, I was so excited that I would get to wear jeans to school rather than the modest, below-the-knee dresses and culottes that were the required attire of my old school. I felt really cool heading into this new frontier, but I was quickly put in my place by a number of the kids, but especially by the class mean girl, Tracy.
I don’t remember Tracy’s last name, but I sure do remember how awful she was to me. I also remember how she would order people to do things, like tie her shoe for example, and most of the time they just would do it rather than argue with her and get on her bad side.
Can you imagine a girl pointing at you and saying, “Hey you, tie my shoe!” and that you would bend down and do it? As absurd as it sounds now, I am sure that I did it at least once, though it sure pains me to say it.
In the winter of that awful 6th grade year, as I was desperately trying to catch up on the fashion with skinny Jordache jeans (so skinny that even I had to lie down on the bed to zip them up) and long, skinny shimmery woven scarves, my mom found matching pink puffy coats for my sister and me, along with pink and purple woven toboggan caps to go with them.
She got them on sale, so you can imagine her enthusiasm, but the reason they were on sale is because they were not at all in style.
Coats, at the time, were meant to hit high at your waist so you could show off the fancy pockets of your Jordache jeans, and they had tight knitted cuffs and waistbands and zipped up to a collar at the top. These hot pink monstrosities, bought a little too large so we could grow into them, hung down to the top of our thighs and had big pockets with black velcro tab closures, to boot.
I’ll share a picture on my Facebook page that will prove just how unattractive they were.
And, as if it needed to be pointed out, Tracy took it upon herself on a regular basis to announce to anyone within earshot of her loud voice, “She looks like a giant piece of bubblegum in that stupid jacket!”
I often wonder where Tracy is today. I don’t even remember seeing her at our high school.
In hindsight, I can predict that she probably had a pretty hard life at home. Mom remembers that her dad was just like her, so she came by it honestly, and most likely, painfully.
But, boy do I bear some of the scars of her trauma.
Whenever I am struggling with how to get things right, I think of that girl in the big pink coat and remember how hard it all was and how vulnerable I felt, and yet none of it matters in the least, all these years later, in contrast to the grownup concerns we have to deal with now.
A few months ago when it was announced that skinny jeans and side parts are no longer in style, I felt so proud of my middle aged response of “Who gives a flip? I’m gonna keep on doing me!”
I might even have to go out and find myself another pink puffy coat.
These are the things that don’t really matter, but I can’t help but feel we need to remember to be kind to each other as we figure out the big things, too.
Bully tactics and harsh words are never helpful, and you have no idea what kind of stuff might be behind the choices you don’t agree with. The one thing that will never go out of style is being considerate of others, no matter what.