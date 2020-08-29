I look on in awe at you parents. You Fathers and Mothers and the ones in the making.
You who lend all of yourselves out.
You givers of every last breath in your bodies and every morsel of strength in your souls.
Those of you preparing for the arrival of your child — I see you nesting and planning and dreaming. Everything now is careful thought for creating the most beautiful, the most comfortable, the healthiest, most vibrant space for your babe to be received. You wonder what will most fit his or her unique identity and you color up their room with all the best shades.
You research and find the very best of everything and collect each fiber in a most delicate movement, laboring over intricate details to make a home for your young.
It’s a dance that is lovely to watch. Your joy becomes the joy of those in your circle. And those who have made the dearest impressions on your own life gather round and assist in smoothing out the tedious tasks as all prepare to welcome your child into the most gentle atmosphere one can provide.
To those of you who have children, whether they be young or grown, YOU are magnificent.
I have watched for months as you have not only had the tremendous load of a looming pandemic on your heads, but a pandemic on top of your children as well.
And I tell you, I truly cannot fathom the weight of it — the caring for your most beloved in the midst of an entire world turned upside down. The life or death choices that are ever before you.
And you, dear hearts, how you must have struggled and strained under the sense of being under-prepared and at times whatever decision you make — nothing feels like the right one.
Yes, most assuredly, we lean on faith in times like these, but faith is the evidence of things unseen. And in the not seeing, in the loss of control, in everything being out of your hands, in the not fully knowing how it will all pan out — well, this is REAL grief, and I know you must have moments of collapse when you cry out and wonder what will be left for your children to inherit and to glean from amidst all the chaos and uncertainty of the current state of affairs.
And if I may join you, sit beside you for a while, still not fully knowing all of your internal struggle — I would tell you that every tear is saved and cherished and held and does not go unmarked.
And in those most lonely battles where you bear the brunt of life all by yourself, there is a cloud of great witnesses who watch and intercede, who see and understand and do know. They stand on your behalf.
That the great Mothers and Fathers are never far off — the John Lewises, the Maya Angelous, the Harriet Tubmans, the Abrahams, the Sarahs, the Esthers, the Ruths, the Noahs, and so many more who journeyed through “pandemics” of their own and still left generations of conquerors, legacies of victory and everlasting love in their wake.
Think on these.
So, certainly, take moments of release and shake off the dust that so easily collects on shoulders. But remember that the same spirit of triumph and stamina and everlasting Love flows in YOU, and that you may draw from a deep well of hope that has been left for you to drink from.
This strength is as close as you looking up to be reminded.
This is what your precious children have to glean from you. This can be their inheritance.