My recent hiatus from this column was brought on by my introduction to a new phase of life, one that I’m not at all happy about.
From the minute we humans enter this world, there are numerous phases of life that it can be pretty safely predicted we will experience. Teething, Potty Training, the “Terrible Twos” and the “Sassy Sixes,” for example, mark the various stages of development that most kids are bound to go through.
As you grow, you eventually enter those terrible middle school years, when nothing that you do can possibly be considered cool and yet being cool is the only goal you seek. Then there are the high school years, fun for some, torturous for others.
You couldn’t pay me enough money to go back to middle school, and even high school was fairly miserable for me. I’ve always said that the only way I might be willing to relive it is if I could take today’s wisdom with me, but of course I cannot.
For some folks, the college years follow and, while we thought we were struggling through the hardest time in our lives with all the deadlines, exams, term papers, lab reports and late night cram sessions, it doesn’t take long in the real world to realize that we were living the dream.
How many other chances do you get in life to live among your peers with relative ease and camaraderie while having a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips, in whatever field you choose, surrounded by people who have dedicated their careers to making sure that you understand it all?
Whether you choose college or not, sometime after you enter the rat race of grownup obligations you start hitting the adult benchmarks that, at each phase, remind us that we are getting older... and older... and older.
There is that timeframe in which it seems that all of your friends are getting married, for example. You get invitation after invitation, become an unwilling expert in navigating a gift registry and, if you are a woman, start building that collection of color-themed fluffy dresses at the back of your closet.
That saying “always a bridesmaid, never a bride” becomes a woman’s worst nightmare, not necessarily because she is dying to land her partner, but because she is slowly choking out her wardrobe with dresses she will never wear again!
Maybe I am dating myself with this traditional image. Modern romance holds room for all sorts of nontraditional choices, so maybe this “phase” doesn’t exist in the same way anymore. But it sure was a phase that I went through.
Not long after the weddings phase you hit the “all my friends are having babies” phase. Those gift registry skills come in handy as you celebrate one happy birth after another. During this phase, the way that you socialize begins to change. Getting to see your friends usually means that someone’s kid is having a birthday party, not that your favorite band is playing.
Life and work become focused on the family, with soccer tournaments and swim meets ruling your weekends, where trips to the beach or nights out on the town might once have presided.
Eventually that season of the family must end, however, as your children head out into the world and begin their own cycle of adult phases, forging their own paths, building their own lives.
We adults must go on, with empty-nesting, downsizing and retiring defining our futures.
It is the proverbial “circle of life” and, sadly, somewhere in the midst of it all, we hit that most difficult of times in which our parents begin to leave us and we are left to take up the mantle of the elders.
There is no predictable timing for the incident. You never know when your time will come, nor how it will look, but no matter how old we are when our parents die, we cross over into a level of agedness that only such a loss can trigger. We become full-fledged grownups, whether we feel ready for it or not.
In September we lost our father, and my sister and I have had to handle things that we could not possibly have felt ready to take on. Throughout their marriage, Dad deftly managed all of the needs of the family, including acting as Mom’s full time caregiver after her stroke five years ago.
Mom is learning to live without her soulmate, the one who told her every day how much he loved her and sacrificed his own health to make sure that she had the best care he could muster. We are doing all we can to try to fill his shoes, but gosh are they ever large.
For the past two months, we have added doctor visits, medications, insurance claims, cataloging and eliminating, moving and house selling, bill paying and maintenance, not to mention mourning and consoling, to our list of daily tasks.
Thank you very much, but this is a level of grownup that I wasn’t ready to claim.
Things will eventually settle, and we are so glad to have gotten Mom set up in a new assisted living phase of her life that she is embracing like a champ, especially considering the sad upheaval that has landed her there.
But I have to say that, at a time like this, those middle school years start to look a lot more appealing as I imagine the chance to go back to when Dad was young and strong and loving his role as the head of our family.
It is nice to think back to those innocent childhood days with so few cares in the world. Alas, time marches on, and we must go through these hard times. But, if it is OK with everybody else, I don’t want to grow up any more, for a while. This feels about as grown up as I can take for some time to come.