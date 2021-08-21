It’s so hard watching some of our favorite restaurants struggle in these difficult times.
Besides food shortages, Covid closures and new health restrictions, one of the biggest hurdles they are facing is finding enough people to work to keep the doors open and the customers happy.
It all has me thinking back to my own days in the service industry. It is one of the most rewarding and difficult phases of my life, and there are so many things that I learned that I am sure I couldn’t have gleaned anywhere else.
Come to think of it, perhaps we ought to consider requiring a stint in the trenches. A sort of “draft”, if you will, in which everyone experiences what it feels like to be in service to others. I believe that we would fill the world with better humans if we tried.
I checked in with some of the folks who are currently working in restaurants in Rome to see what they have learned and I found that we all agree. The best way to learn to be a good human being is to work in the service industry, and here are some of the reasons why.
Excellent stress coping skills
If you watch carefully, you will notice that, while it might not literally be true, your server is decidedly spinning plates and juggling rolls and retaining lists in their heads that you can’t even imagine, all while smiling graciously and scurrying off for your extra ketchup.
Whether you are front of the house or in the kitchen, being in service in a busy restaurant is extremely stressful. Morgan Smith, sous chef at Blossom Hill BBQ & Burgers, pointed out, “Everyone has cried in a walk-in cooler at least once,” and I could totally relate. Sometimes the stress gets the best of you, but the best coping skill that most industry people develop is the ability to use that stress to fuel the work.
‘86 the special’ and other useful tidbits
“86 grill special, 4 app specials all day, refire the burger on Table 21, Table 12 is a pocketed check & I need it on the fly, and I’m in the WEEDS!!” These are all commonly used phrases that Aimee Meeks of Harvest Moon Cafe brought up. You have to learn to talk the talk to communicate quickly in a high paced restaurant environment.
You also must learn the many useful ways to keep your customers comfortable and happy. Putting salt on a cocktail napkin will keep it from sticking to the sweating glass. Unsweet tea melts ice faster than sweet tea, so fill the glass accordingly. And so on.
Shall we dance?
There is truly an art to becoming a skilled service person, and it doesn’t happen overnight. It’s like learning an intricate dance, and you have to constantly be thinking about your next steps. If you spend an extra minute chatting with Table 6, you better be aware of how soon the food for Table 10 will be up.
If you know the kitchen is running low on steak, you better start pitching the chicken. If you know the truck didn’t show up with the ketchup packets then you better figure out an option, because your customers don’t care why you don’t have it.
Katie Welbourn of Jefferson’s Rome noted that when your food takes a long time to arrive, it is rarely the server’s fault and more likely that the kitchen is backed up. If you decide to punish the server with a bad tip, you are simply adding to what is probably already a bad night for them, one over which they have very little control.
Living on a prayer
The restaurant life may look glamorous, but it is usually happening to the tune of $2.13 per hour plus tips. If the shift goes well no problem, but the bills must be paid, no matter what factors into the equation. In their world, there are no guarantees, and you must develop the kind of resourcefulness that is hard to learn in a salaried, insured and regular-hours kind of job.
When Armageddon comes, service people will be the most likely to survive.
It takes all kinds
Zack Williams, who ironically lost his job at Crawdaddy’s when they closed their doors due to staffing problems, owns Williams Bartending. He quoted Anthony Bourdain: “I love the sheer weirdness of the kitchen life: the dreamers, the crackpots, the refugees, and the sociopaths with whom I continue to work. In America, the professional kitchen is the last refuge of the misfit. It’s a place for people with bad pasts to find a new family.”
There is no better way to expose yourself to all kinds of people than to work in the service industry. From the kitchen staff to the servers to the customers, you meet all kinds of people and must learn to work with and tolerate all types.
Some of the kindest, most tolerant and forgiving people I know have spent time in the service industry, and this may be the greatest gift of the experience.
Do unto others
Nicolette Allen of Harvest Moon Cafe told me, “The No. 1 thing I have learned, hands down, is how to be considerate and respectful! (And that is only because of how often we are treated with complete disrespect.)”
There is no better customer than someone who has served, for their patience, understanding of tipping and kindness towards the staff.
Who couldn’t use a primer in how to be in service to others? The people that are working hard to make your dining and party experiences enjoyable, in spite of difficult circumstances, are the people to watch.
If you are frustrated with how things are going at your favorite spot, take a deep breath and think how you can help. And if you still don’t get it, perhaps you should ask for an application on your way out the door.