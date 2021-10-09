Social media has drawn considerable attention this past week. Facebook and Instagram have been the focus of attention from everyone in the national mainstream media to elected officials in the halls of Congress. Quite frankly, there was very little that was a surprise in the so-called “whistleblower” revelations.
Frances Haugen, apparently a “civic integrity team” member, told a committee on Capitol Hill that Facebook products “harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy.” Did those comments shock you? They didn’t take any of my breath away.
Before she took the trip up the stairs and down the halls of the Capitol, Haugen spoke with a number of regulators, 60 Minutes and the Wall Street Journal. She said, and produced reams of documents supposedly providing evidence, that Facebook was aware of some of the issues and the alleged impacts of misinformation. She said that much of misleading information, particularly on Instagram, was very hurtful to young girls in particular.
Before I go any further, I must point out to readers that a lot of what I have to do in my new 9-5 job is produce informational material that is earmarked specifically for Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, though I’ve never been on TikTok.
Social media is certainly a huge part of the way we communicate today so I have been convinced to embrace it and make the best of it, which is what I hope I’m doing.
I can truly pledge to anyone and everyone that I will never produce any intentionally misleading material!
I have used this space on a couple of occasions to caution readers to do their homework when it comes to some of the pop-up stuff they see on social media. If it’s political, there is an agenda. Surely that doesn’t surprise you.
Surely it can’t be a surprise that some of the material may have its origins in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Shanghai or Beijing. Similarly, I hope you’re not naïve enough to believe that American sources aren’t producing something similar in the Mandarin or Cyrillic scripts.
As for being divisive, or not doing anything to block divisive content, well, we’ve got this freedom of speech article in our Constitution that allows that. A whole lot of people love to get into a verbal battles — particularly when they are able to hide behind some username or a goofy avatar and are arguing with someone halfway across the country that they don’t know and will never see face to face.
As for the issue of divisiveness keeping people staying “engaged” longer on the platform and thus being exposed to more ads, I hope that didn’t surprise you either.
People feast on the ability to do that.
It’s called Human Nature!
I can honestly say that I’ve never clicked on an ad anywhere on the internet for a product that I didn’t already know. Those kind of clicks can get you in a world of trouble. It’s a lot like answering that smartphone call from a number you don’t recognize. If someone on the other end asks if you’re John Doe and you simply respond “yes,” they’ve got you recorded — your voice saying yes to any of a number of ugly, awful, embarrassing and potentially expensive questions that can be dubbed in later.
People love to point out the failures and shortcomings of someone else, something that is made even easier by the potential for remaining largely anonymous on the computer.
And as for being hurtful to young girls, the same basic principles hold true. If a young girl, or old guy for that matter, is a little bit overweight, or maybe has a couple of pimples, there are people who love to make an issue and troll their victims.
I’m not here to tell you that our nation is in a state of serious decline, but I am here to suggest that you be very careful in this increasingly impersonal electronic world that we live in.
While Facebook and Instagram were the focus of the whistleblower and Congress this past week, I’d suggest you add Google to that list of companies that are taking advantage of every click of your mouse. Have you ever wondered how something you may have randomly searched for last week pops up in ads on your computer?
You can’t even walk into the store and pay for something with cash without being asked what your phone number and email are. They want your phone number to be able to contact you via text message the next time there is a sale on cheese popcorn. The computer already knows what you bought with the $1.79 cash that was burning a hole in your pocket. They want your email for the same reason.
I’ve gotten to where I, as kindly as possible, just decline to give the sales clerk that information.
Next time I go in the store I may want something different, like sour cream and onion potato chips, or maybe a gallon of cookies and cream ice cream.