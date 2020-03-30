This is a time unlike any other in our lifetime. We are not accustomed to being told we should stay away from other people. Our favorite stores and restaurants are closed and there are reports of shortages of masks, sanitizing gel, ventilators, and hospital beds. Elective healthcare services are being cancelled and an unprecedented need for more healthcare workers is becoming more obvious every day. As a healthcare provider and “elderly person,” I have many concerns about our current situation.
The news is full of statistics about the expectation of a flood of new cases of COVID-19. The shortage of equipment is a major issue, but what about the shortage of healthcare providers? (EMS, physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, maintenance, housekeeping, etc.) The CDC requirement for healthcare workers exposed to the novel coronavirus to be quarantined for 14 days will make our pool of workers even smaller.
The demand for nurses and allied professionals had been outpacing the supply even prior to the current pandemic. Registered nurses are listed as one of the top growth occupations through 2026. Over the next six years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for, at least, 200,000 RNs per year. This does not include the impact of COVID-19.
What if frontline healthcare workers, who are exposed daily to the sickest patients diagnosed with the coronavirus, become ill? What if they don’t have enough personal protective equipment? They are also exposed to many other “routine” patients who may have the virus, but do not have dramatic symptoms or positive tests.
Requests are going out for nurses as well as businesses and volunteers to sew masks to keep up with the shortages anticipated. Hospitals are stationing security people at their doors and forbidding visitors, or taking the temperature of those entering for appointments before being allowed to come into the facility.
Times of crisis bring out the ingenuity of Americans and new approaches to old ways of doing things. This will be no exception. I think our entire community needs to put a laser focus on the healthcare industry — which of course is near and dear to my heart. We need to help them in any way possible. Healthcare workers are frightened and stressed and rightly concerned about their situation.
They won’t be laid off from work — instead they will probably be asked to work many more hours than is physically advisable or healthy. In contrast to other professions, they do not have the luxury of staying home. They are the only ones educated to take care of the influx of individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, those afraid they are infected, and the many other health care needs and emergencies our citizens experience every day.
It is not “business as usual.” In fact, many businesses are reordering their bottom-line mentality in order to facilitate the needs of the country. In an odd way, some businesses are suffering and others are booming.
To incentivize workers to keep food on the shelves, grocery chains like Kroger are offering their frontline employees bonuses of approximately $300 in their upcoming paycheck. Walmart announced plans to hire 150,000 workers for its stores, clubs, and distribution centers to serve largely shut-in shoppers who need a steady supply of food and household goods.
Some businesses offer free lunches, stipends for electronic equipment, child care services and sick leave pay while their employees are quarantined. The government is working on legislation and budgets to provide cash to workers who can no longer work because of mandated closures.
Many bankers are adding staff and providing bonuses to the employees continuing to work in its branches during the crisis and call center employees are getting twice their normal hourly wage for overtime. Some are paying for branch employees’ transportation costs so they can avoid public transit systems and paying child care costs for their employees coming to work.
Locally, Outback is giving EMS and police free food when on duty. Donut shops and Jimmy Johns have sent food to hospital employees. We need to applaud their contributions and reward them with our business when this crisis is over.
My questions after learning about what other industries are doing are as follows: What are our local healthcare industry employers doing to recruit, maintain, reward and retain their employees? Healthcare employers need to also make a shift to rewarding their “worker bees.”
Ironically, to date, our hospital cafeterias do not provide free food or discounts to their employees,(except physicians who get free meals). There aren’t “hazardous pay” increases, bonuses, childcare or tangible rewards for their sacrifices. In actuality, nurses in the past have been asked to be “team players” and work overtime when needed. Yet when the census was low, they were told to take an unplanned and unpaid vacation day. This needs to be changed.
Recruitment agencies such as Glassdoor reported a tripling of job postings with registered nurses in the highest demand. They are offering dramatically increased salaries, free housing, daily meal allowances, as well as all supplies mandated by CDC protocols. Georgia is one of the top on the list because of proximity to the CDC.
Surely in a time of crisis unlike any we have seen to date the drive for profits in healthcare needs to be lessened. All stops need to be pulled out to keep our critical local workforce supported and available to us right here in Rome.
I’m sure my criticism will not be well received by the CEOs. I hope I’m wrong and that more is being done to ease the stress of their employees than I have been told. There should be bonuses and perks for the very people keeping us alive — not only the executives.
Employees are paying close attention to their companies’ responses and comparing them with other companies who have already taken action. They need tangible help with feeding and tending to their families, cost of childcare and the added expenses this causes. They are working courageously under very difficult circumstances and if they burn out, it will be devastating to all of us.