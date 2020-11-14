When one neglects his or her call, a bitter seed is planted.
Repressed potential creates a strain.
Whether it be a talent, an ideal, a career, a relationship, a rare opportunity that presents itself, or a moment wherein one is faced with the choice to act righteously and deliberately — when one denies him or herself the existence they were created for, the spirit takes a hit.
A void is created where purpose should be flourishing. This opens the door to counterfeits, which then deepens the strain. Each choice that is made against one’s own essence widens the gap made with self.
There will be resentment towards others who are walking in their own truth and fullness. When faced with that moment of distinct clarity and vision, a choice was made. Choosing to turn a blind eye and to remain immobile breeds self-contention.
I believe that a lot of souls who exist in a state of the most fierce opposition against progress and forward motion have the greatest call on their life to make a difference.
Their misery is self-inflicted because they have chosen a lesser version of themselves.
Others who are living out their birthright frighten the ones who made the choice to neglect their calling.
Perhaps the boldest criticisms and most heated responses come from the souls who, when called, did not answer — they are not living out their own potential.
And from the bitter seed comes jealousy, sabotage, manipulation, division, and the list goes on.
You will never be comfortable in a garment that was not tailored and measured to fit your frame.
You can wear it, but because it does not fit properly you will struggle.
Obstinance is born from one’s own stubborn hesitation to be counted among the living — to fulfill the unique position that was assigned from birth.
“Two roads diverged in a yellow wood …”
There is “the one less traveled by,” as Frost expressed. But we humans tend to want what seems most easy. We want the clear, familiar, less messy way. We yield to the path of least resistance.
It is all an illusion. The road that seems most winding and troublesome can provide the best hidden shortcuts and prove to be the more fluid route when it is the road meant for you.
The road that looks to be the most convenient and least bothersome often ends up taking longer had we taken the road we knew to be right to begin with.
Investigate anger. Listen to what it might be trying to tell you. Perhaps it is born from a state of dissociation you are existing in with yourself.
The very ideals and avenues we find the most irritating might be what we secretly long for the most.
Denial leaves us as mere shadows of ourselves.
Sometimes we choose a wasteland over a garden.
Of course, it is never too late.
It will always be a “for such a time as this” occasion if you still have breath in your lungs.
--
“... I hope you live a life you’re proud of. If you find that you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start all over again.” — The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (film)