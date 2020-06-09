So how does one scream in print? How does one howl at pandemic, at economic devastation, at the divisions in our society? How does one cope with racism that fosters vigilantes to murder a black jogger in Georgia or a cop who ignores repeated pleas of bystanders as they video him kneeling on the neck of George Floyd until well after the victim is unresponsive — dead! How does one tolerate injustice, accept unspeakably callous lies and manipulation from the highest political office in the land?
How does one attempt to talk about faith related to current events when culture warriors promptly claim a shut-down: “that’s political, not religious.” How does one begin to comprehend Christians who go on mission trips and create food pantries yet make themselves the reliable base for the politics of division, exclusion, prejudice, and suspicion? How can people of faith be so easily played for fools by a posturing bully who stages a photo op at a church he does not attend, waving “a Bible” (not his own) confrontationally in front of his puffed out chest?
Gallons of ink have been spilt in the last four months by writers trying to make sense of a pandemic that has so dramatically impacted our lives. We have withdrawn in fear of the silent, invisible killer called Covid. We have recognized and praised heroes who have kept us fed, taken care of our sick, and have collected our garbage. We have tried to make sense of conflicting “official” information and have sought relative safety in isolation. With that isolation we have become increasingly restless and stressed.
I have not wanted to write for some time now. Much of the reason has simply been my own inability to focus and to decide if I actually had anything to say that wasn’t being said over and over in different guises. Focusing on the latest information about Covid increasingly proved to be depressing overkill. I was spending more and more time going deeper into a whirlpool of fact vs speculation that still did not offer much that was really new or trustworthy.
There have been plenty of thoughtful opinion columns. We all cope the best we can, but nostalgia and uplifting advice has not really sunk very deeply into my soul. I discovered in my years as a chaplain that it is very tricky to offer encouragement without seeming glib and superficial. Advice is easiest to give when one is not in the situation being considered.
My spirit joins the masses of folks who have taken positive steps to live and love more intentionally despite the virus, and I have done some very positive things for myself. Still, the disorientation of life lived in isolation and social distancing is draining and discouraging when we admit it to ourselves and to one another.
For myself and my closest peers, the counterintuitive way we have best been able to help during the pandemic is to stay home, take care our ourselves, and not get sick. The nagging reality remains that it is most often a luxury of the privileged and secure to be able to focus on positive and creative coping. We are largely insulated from immediate threats of illness, grief, and overwhelming uncertainty about where money will come from for food, utilities and rent.
As desperately as we would like to think that normal would return soon, we can only speculate about what “normal” will look like in the months ahead. As jarringly as the pandemic has upended our sense of security, the blatant murders of two unarmed black men have forced the issue of who can and who cannot feel secure. Though the privileged would like to believe differently, and though too many privileged would like to remain silent about the facts, our security is tied to our skin color.
In our society white skin serves as a badge that offers a benefit of the doubt in uncertain circumstances that is simply unavailable to people of color.
Blanket claims about police or about protestors, or even about troublemakers are never fully accurate. Most police do their best to protect and serve; the vast majority of protestors have been peaceful; only some protestors have become violent. But to feel truly secure there must be confidence that dark skin will not be automatically interpreted as suspicious, dangerous, or less human that light skin.
More than anything it is the issue of silence that I need to personally abandon. Martin Luther King, in his famous “Letter from the Birmingham Jail,” decried the silence of otherwise good people who did not approve of racial prejudice and injustice but who would not take a stand to actually oppose the evil. Repeatedly through our history, slight progress in racial relations has been promptly followed by self-congratulation and denials about how truly entrenched the problems are.
An encouraging event for me was a recent Zoom call initiated by One Community United. Almost 50 people signed on, including several white ministers who have previously not been active with OCU. Plans came from that meeting for a public statement inviting churches and individuals to renounce our silence.
But there will be pushback and renewed denials and rationalizations. I have seen Facebook posts that seem to say already, “Can’t we just go back to being peaceful and happy” — the implication being let’s forget all this uproar as soon as possible.
There is no small anxiety in breaking silence and entering the space of discomfort. I was grateful for a small group from my Sunday School who were willing to tiptoe into the hard conversations about race — and they invited two local black leaders to join us next week.
The horrific public murders and the widespread unrest have challenged the silence. May our necessary grief and repentance be catalysts to move us toward justice, understanding, reconciliation, and above all CHANGE.