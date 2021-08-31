OK, I can’t hold it back any longer. These words have been threatening to spill out for some time, and this is the week. I think I’ve just exceeded my threshold of bizarre experiences. Folks, welcome to the horse trying column.
This is exactly what it sounds like: an account of my exploits trying horses to purchase for my lesson program.
In all seriousness, when I’m checking out a horse with hopes to add it to the program, the process is far more arduous than if I’m just buying a mount for myself. I put a lot of time into finding the right fit so I can maintain a safe learning environment and keep the horse happily working. The process can be lengthy with many candidates passed over.
Lesson horses are rarely for sale because the good ones are working in busy programs. Therefore, a lot of my candidates are good using horses — they’re sound and gentle but may be new to teaching. That means the actual trial rides rarely take place at public facilities and that the venues are often — ahem — interesting. These stories are for your entertainment and also to give you a glimpse into the horse buying process in case you ever find yourself there.
Let’s begin with a scenario from last summer. My friend, Katie Metro, who was doing some work for me as an instructor at the time, generously agreed to accompany me on a trek down south of Atlanta to try an older gelding.
We arrived a little late, having inadvertently taken a tour of downtown Atlanta when we, against our better judgement, followed the GPS and left the interstate, but we were still bright-eyed at that point in the journey and ready to face the process with open minds and hearts. The gelding turned out to be lovely. Everything about his demeanor screamed “safe.” The surrounding scenery, however, was memorable in a different way.
We tacked up the gelding and made our way to the rare real arena. Katie and I both had a spin on the horse and conferred in low tones about how much we liked him. No reason to give the game away — after all, we were horse trading.
A rider boarding horses at the barn had followed us and was making commentary on the trial. (Horse people love to do this, by the way — just sitting around and remarking on other people’s rides.) So, there was this boarder sitting with a leg slung over her saddle horn (potentially very dangerous), casually talking and vaping (strictly prohibited at most barns). At one point, as I rode by, I got a glimpse of the brand on her horse’s hindquarter, and I had to look twice to make sure I wasn’t hallucinating.
There on its hip, outlined clearly in white hairs, was a hand with a certain single digit extended skyward. I halted the gelding and quietly pointed out this observation to Katie who has a much better poker face than I.
“She must have bought him like that,” we reasoned equably.
But as we would soon find out, that was likely not the case at all.
We walked the gelding back to the trailer and tied and untacked him. The boarder’s other horse was tied to a trailer opposite us, and when it swung its body around, we could see it bore a brand that matched her first horse. This distinctive mark seemed to be a choice the owner had made. By this point, I couldn’t contain myself.
“Katie, look!!!” I shrieked in an audible whisper pointing to the marking.
Katie busied herself thanking the gentleman who had shown us the gelding and insinuated herself between myself and the branded horse, probably to distract me because at this point, it was obvious my brain was completely off the rails. We had another horse to try, so we hightailed it to the car without making an offer, and once inside, we exploded in laughter.
Unfortunately, the gelding went to another buyer before we could make a purchase, but we still talk about the experience.