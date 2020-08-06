Grandchildren, watermelon, riding my bike, seeing the lightning bugs at night, a beautiful sunset, Canada geese flying in their V formation, redbirds at the birdfeeder, the mockingbird singing, fresh strawberries, star gazing, and homegrown tomatoes are some of the many things in life that we enjoy.
Speaking of homegrown tomatoes
The other day, a local farmer brought some okra and tomatoes to the office. It was all fresh from his garden. I brought home two of those tomatoes. I made my husband a tomato sandwich and cut one of the tomatoes into a spinach salad. Those tomatoes were delicious. The star of that spinach salad was that homegrown tomato.
I have heard people say, “What is the big deal about homegrown tomatoes?” The big deal is that homegrown tomatoes are usually not grown with pesticides. They do not have the additives commercial growers use to grow their tomatoes. Homegrown tomatoes are so much better than those that are commercially grown — there is almost no comparison between the two. I remember going to the grocery store, hoping to get some good tomatoes, only to find they were pale red in color and hard as a rock. No thanks.
The day after I had those tomatoes from the local farmer, I went to the farmers market and bought more. I was craving fresh tomatoes for my salad for lunch that day. Once again, I enjoyed a fresh, homegrown tomato. I savored every bite and reminded myself why I like summer so much.
Now let’s change the subject
I want to talk about the proper way to wear a mask. This really is not rocket science. If you are going to wear a mask, it must cover your nose and mouth. Do not wear a mask and only cover your mouth. That absolutely defeats the purpose of wearing a mask.
When you wear a mask, you are attempting to prevent a virus or bacteria and such from entering (or leaving) your system through your nose and mouth. That is the primary way colds and flu are spread from person to person, if they cough or sneeze. See what I mean? Your nose and mouth.
The other day I was at a local pharmacy. I entered the drugstore wearing a mask that covered my nose and mouth. The employees and customers were all wearing masks that covered their nose and mouth. However, the woman in front of me in line was wearing a mask that covered her mouth only. When she left and I got to the counter, the cashier said, “It kills me when people will not cover their nose and mouth with a mask!” She said that she is weary of seeing people not wearing a mask the right way. She said, “If they are not going to wear it right, why do they even bother wearing a mask?”
I have not heard any discussion in the medical community about the proper way to wear a mask. I wonder if said medical community figures not wearing a mask properly is better than not wearing a mask at all. But those are just thoughts. There are many things more worthy of a strong opinion than whether people are wearing a mask properly.
The era of a pandemic it seems will never end
America, for many reasons, is getting very weary of the coronavirus. Our lives are completely on hold. We cannot plan anything. When we attempt to plan an activity, it must wait until this virus is finally out of our way.
To keep from getting down in the dumps about the pandemic, I sometimes think of the things I mentioned that we enjoy so much. I am grateful for our healthcare personnel who are working so hard to take care of people who have the virus. I am thankful my family and I are healthy and doing well. I am thankful that I can go to the office and work every day. I appreciate each visit with the grandchildren.
Best of all, I keep focusing on things to which I can look forward, like a spinach salad with a homegrown tomato.