In one of my favorite John Prine songs, “Spanish Pipedream,” he advises that we should “Blow up your TV, throw away your paper. Move to the country, and build you a home. Plant a little garden, eat a lot of peaches. Try and find Jesus on your own.”
I always think about this song every spring as I get my itch to plant a big ol’ garden and get back to my backyard roots, and that instinct is even stronger in this odd time of quarantine.
When I was growing up we had a big garden out back, including a peach tree and a cherry tree, and while it felt like slave labor at the time, I have very fond memories of the work and bounty that garden provided.
This is my third year of tending a couple of garden beds in the South Rome Community Garden. The first year I wrote about my battle with the mass of bermuda grass that chokes my beds every year, but I was able to get a surprising bounty in spite of it.
Last year the grass won, and I never got anything in the ground. This year my friend Wendy Rankin has joined me and we have combined our gardening history and passion to get the beds fairly well whipped into shape — though that grass is still pushing its way out around the edges, so the battle continues.
There is nothing better in the world than a luscious homegrown tomato or ear of corn, and when I have not been able to grow them and other produce for myself, it is such a relief to know that we have some amazing local sources for all kinds of delicious stuff that can fill that gap.
Lots of folks don’t have the space or time or desire to grow their own produce and it is great to know that they don’t have to! There are so many opportunities for purchasing locally grown items this summer, so I thought I would give you a list of some of my favorite sources so you can seek out your own bounty.
There are several farmers markets to satisfy your cravings this summer, and they are a great solution to grocery store shopping in this time of social distancing. I love the fact that I know very few hands have been involved in getting the produce to the stand, and that it was likely picked that morning or the day before.
Rome’s oldest option is the Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market, beginning June 6 and held Wednesday and Saturday mornings, 7-11 a.m., through Oct. 6. A variety of local produce, canned goods, flowers, meats and baked goods are available.
There is also the Between the Rivers Farmers Market, which opened in May and runs through September on Saturday mornings, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Many of their vendors offer preorder and curbside pickup to folks hoping to minimize their contact with others. Offerings include local produce, baked goods, meat and dairy items, honey and much more.
And, don’t miss the Friday Georgia’s Rome Farmers Market at the Rome Visitors Center by the Civic Center. Starting June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. There is something for everyone at this little market, with canned goods, Georgia-grown produce, local crafts and more.
The Rome area has many farms offering other options for procuring produce as well. For each of these farms you can visit their website or Facebook pages for more details on how to enjoy their products.
Tucker Farms in Armuchee is offering preordered build-your-own farm boxes for pickup on Saturday mornings in the Doug’s Deli parking lot. Craig and Kikki Tucker and the rest of their crew offer beautiful hydroponic lettuces and other greens, as well as many other vegetables grown on site.
Parable Gardens and Orchard in Summerville offers $20 produce bags for pickup on Wednesday afternoons at 5 p.m. James and Maritza McKinney, both healthcare professionals, offer affordable nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables with the goal of promoting healthy eating.
Rachel Ann and Dalton Braden are both Navy vets who settled at his family’s Plainville property to produce some of the most beautiful mushrooms you’ve ever seen as Bella Vita Mushrooms. They offer shitake, oyster and chestnut mushrooms, as well as various fungi tinctures. You can order ahead or shop at their booth at the BTR market.
Mitch and Elisabeth Lawson founded one of the earliest organic farms in the area in 2005 and have been offering CSA (community supported agriculture) shares since then. They are one of the founding farms at the BTR market, so you can now customize your own preordered box or shop a la carte at the market. They are offering a wide variety of organic produce as well as their own pastured eggs. Those are also available at local grocers, by the way.
The Davies Farm Bus will roll out in early June, offering fresh vegetables from The Davies Shelters’ robust vegetable gardens and South Meadows Farm, which grow food for the guests of The Shelter & The Ruth & Naomi House, with plenty to share. You can visit their Facebook page for information about where and when to find them.
We even have a variety of local meat and dairy producers, including Carlton Farms, Riverview Farms, Lyons Bridge Beef, Udderly Cool Dairy and many more.
I have barely skimmed the surface of the cornucopia of offerings available in our area. Wendy and I are going to enjoy growing our own tomatoes, peppers, squash, beans and more, but we will also take advantage of the wealth of healthy local food that surrounds us, homegrown in our own backyard of Northwest Georgia.