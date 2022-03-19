History is defined as “events of the past.”
When looking back, if we only recognize certain portions of a timeline, we do not honor history. If we do not honor something, we can not say that we value it.
History demands to be seen in its entirety.
What we have behind us is a timeline etched in stone. A timeline of permanent facts. To dismiss any part of that timeline is to dishonor history’s structure entirely.
If I exalt my ancestors’ roles and claims against the rest, then my goal is not historical context but personal pride.
If I am creating a historical narrative to justify my own claims and persuasions, I am not interested in truth.
There are many who choose to believe that the Holocaust did not take place. They are not basing their beliefs on historical fact.
I was shocked to find out how high the percentage is of people who still have never heard the word “Holocaust” or know what it means.
Maybe more have heard the word since Russia’s violent invasion has now displaced over two million Ukrainian citizens. Since the invasion, several stories have been reported of Ukrainian Holocaust survivors who are reliving a horror they never imagined they would have to experience again. Another invasion by a dictator brainwashing a nation with propaganda. That’s how it all started a little over 80 years ago.
A desire to go to Poland was ignited in me at age 13, when my parents took me to see Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List.”
After seeing the film, it was all I could think about. I needed to go lay stones on their graves in remembrance. I wanted to be in that place, the place that wasn’t discussed nearly enough. I thought if I could touch their sorrow that somehow I could be a comfort — assure them that a girl from south Georgia knew what had happened, would not forget, and would tell others.
Twenty-five years later, in 2018, I would finally bear witness and get to pay my respects. I visited Kraków, Poland, and went to Oskar Schindler’s factory. I went to Auschwitz-Birkenau (located in Oświęcim, about 40 miles west of Kraków).
Of the thousands of Jewish families that once lived in the Jewish Quarter of Kraków, only a few hundred Jews remain — per my tour guide, who was a local professor of history.
I have seen it. I walked through cramped barracks and bath houses. I’ve seen the room full of shoes. Hundreds. Brown and black leather, some still tied. And so many pairs of little shoes among them.
I’ve seen the room full of hair. Long, beautiful hair cut off and tied in knots. So many little braids.
I saw the luggage — rooms full.
The Nazis took everything. Everything.
I walked through a gas chamber that was made to look like a place where prisoners would be washed. There was a window near the top of the ceiling where high ranking Nazi officials would proudly observe the extermination progress and report back to Hitler.
People, like you and I, who had lived normal, happy lives were suddenly in a death camp.
It all happened so quickly. And by the time the Holocaust had ended, over six million Jews had been murdered throughout all of Europe. Generations of people completely wiped out. An entire world robbed of legacies.
Even as these atrocities were taking place, the world was being lied to. They were being told it wasn’t happening. Another narrative was being written.
The reason these things are there on display is for proof. Because ever since the horror unfolded, the truth about it has been at stake.
The truth is at stake now. Another dictator is lying to his people, to the world. And we might see World War III because of it.