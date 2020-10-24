Once upon a time there was no Ridge Ferry Park in Rome. That’s how a Yankee would start start off this column, but since I really am a Southerner, let’s start all over again.
You ain’t gonna believe this, but it wasn’t all that long ago that Rome didn’t have a Ridge Ferry Park!
Much better!Way on back when, about 40 years ago, Ridge Ferry Park was just a big stand of pine trees that had the old Celanese wastewater treatment line to the Oostanaula River running through it.
There was some worry that much of the southern section of the park, between the railroad tracks and Turner McCall Boulevard, might even be contaminated.
When the old Celanese plant closed, the company tried to talk the city manager, Bruce Hamler, into buying the property. He wouldn’t do it for the longest time, worried in part by the fear of contamination — which, as things worked out, wasn’t any kind of real issue at all. Yeah there was a little arsenic, but you’ll find that anywhere near old creosote debris, from rail ties or even old utility poles.
Jack Rogers, who was the attorney for Celanese, stayed after city officials until the city finally agreed to the deal, which happened sometime in the late ’70s, according to retired city manager John Bennett’s best recollection.
I enjoy picking John Bennett’s brain because he has a phenomenal mind for detail. There was a period of time between 1974 and 1981 when Bennett left the city for private enterprise, and it was sometime during that period that the property was bought. He’s not sure if Hamler finally caved in or if it was Bennett’s immediate predecessor Al Crace.
Whoever it was that consummated the deal, it was unquestionably one of the best bargains any city official has made in recent history.
The property was all grown up, not particularly attractive, but Bennett remembers walking the old road along the river from downtown out to Chieftains and thinking that the area would make a great park.
Bennett’s right hand man, Jim Dixon, shared the same vision and it wasn’t long before a plan was hatched to sell off the timber. Dixon, a native of South Georgia, had some experience in that area, so the city undertook to remove the timber and used funds generated by the sale to start work to create the park.
The first project, according to Bennett’s memory, was the picnic pavilion that is tied to the old city water pumping station. We know it now as the Rome-Floyd River Education Center, or ECO Center for short.
Perhaps simultaneously, the idea for the original trail was put forth and the first trail was built from Burwell Creek out to just short of Chieftains Museum.
There was a parking lot at Burwell Creek that serviced the old WESA Building, which was a senior center. It sat right behind the original Riverside Chevrolet lot, which is where the RiverWalk shopping center is currently located.
Bet I’m jogging a few memories about now!
The next leg involved an extension to the new library. Then came the link from the library, along the river downtown, to the Robert Redden Footbridge, Georgia’s original Rails to Trails project. And, poof, you have the Heritage Riverways Trail System.
Add in the Chief John Ross Memorial Pedestrian Bridge and the loop out behind State Mutual Stadium and you’ve got quite a network along the rivers.
The Silver Creek Trail and Kingfisher Trail links were added to the mix later.
That network grew a little this year with the new Mount Berry Trail, from the U.S. Post Office on Coligni Way out to Big Dry Creek. Right now, that 1.8 mile section of trail isn’t connected to anything.
The good news is that it will be.
The county has a 9-year-old grant from the state to connect that trail to the trail along the levee, which currently ends around West 12th Street.
My fingers are crossed that all of the protracted negotiations with the railroad to get under the trestle on the west side of the river can be completed in time for that project to start this winter.
The city will then extend the Mount Berry Trail across Big Dry Creek to the Armuchee Connector and tie in to the loop behind the stadium. I haven’t the foggiest idea as to when that might occur.
The city will then extend a trail from Martha Berry Boulevard at the post office along an abandoned rail line through Summerville Park, linking to The Spires at Berry College. I don’t have a clue when that happen either.
Berry College plans to extend a short link from its campus through its pastures to connect to the Mount Berry Trail. It will make a lovely ride from the Berry campus and all of its trails, both paved and dirt, all the way into town. I’m not real sure when that’s going to happen.
Then there’s the SPLOST-funded Lindale Trail, which will extend from the end of the Kingfisher/Silver Creek Trail at the public health building all the way down to the new railroad viewing station off Maple Road at the old Lindale Mill.
What that happens, I hope local leaders have the foresight to include ties to both Darlington and Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Your guess as to when that happens is probably better than mine.
But it’s all going to happen. I just hope I’m still around to make that hike.