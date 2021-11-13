October 20, 2021, was a day to remember.
On a check that day, I wrote, in the area where you are supposed to pen the date: Oct. 18, 2021. This was significant because it was the first time in 2021 I had actually written the correct year when prompted to write a date on a check.
Prior to that watershed moment, I had written 2020 as the current year, or sometimes even 2002, or 2010, or once, and I wasn’t even drunk – 20niner.
My celebration of reaching this milestone so early in the year was short-lived. At church on Sunday, someone informed me (I think it was that guy behind the podium, ole Captain What’s-His- Name) that the date was Oct. 31, 2021, and that the next day would be the first of November. Then, I was stunned even more when he added: “I can’t believe we’re only two months away from a new year.”
What? The year is almost over? I just started writing the right year on my checks! This can’t be happening! (Italics and bold means = hysterical panicking).
The problem is the year is just too short; 365 days is simply not enough time to memorize all the things you must commit to memory in a year. Things like what year it is, and what numbers combined constitute the year, and how to spell the year, and your cellphone number. How are we supposed to cram all that into our head in a mere 12-month period? And also remember what month it is? And that there are 10 of them?
Now, this isn’t as vexing a problem in some years. This year – 2021 – seems to have flown by. It seems like it’s only been 2021 for about two months. As stated, I just started recognizing it as a new year. This year’s predecessor, 2020, seemed like it lasted 34 years. It took forever to end. The year before, 2019, also seemed to take forever, but not as bad. Like 19 years. The year before that, 2018, just seemed like a regular year. So, the last four years have, cumulatively, seemed like 54 years and two months.
If I have a point, and I don’t, it’s this: if it takes a regular person (me) 300-plus days to learn a new year number, maybe we need to change something to make it easier for regular people. Or change the definition of “regular.”
What I propose is this: We make the year longer. Who came up with this 365-days-in-a-year business anyway? Probably the same dummy who came up with the 40-hour work week.
It’s just not reasonable to expect us to work 40 hours a week, or be able to fit 365 days in a year, or to sleep just 10 hours a day. There’s too much to do and learn, and Christmas is just too darn close to the next Christmas. It’s getting rather expensive to have to buy presents for everyone every 365 days.
I really don’t know who to contact about requesting that the year be extended. Perhaps the president. If we stretched out a year for, say, four years, he’d be a lot younger. He’d probably be all for that.
And I’d be 13. As long as I didn’t have to go back to middle school, I’d be all for that too.