My mom, Ella, transitioned at the age of 98, and for all of the 55 years that I lived in the Rome-Floyd County area she visited with me every year, traveling from West Park Florida (Carver Ranches). She traveled with joy and excitement and always looked forward to coming to Georgia, especially after she had a grandson to greet her.
My brother drove her here the last year, at the age of 95. Because of her health condition, my brother made his first stop, after traveling 200 miles, at a rest stop on the outskirts of Orlando. He said my mom raised up, gathering her belongings, and asked him, “Are we there yet?”
It was on that trip we realized that she had traveled that road long enough. The family wished they could have told her, “Yes, Mom, we are here.” They knew she was tired, but they had to keep coming another 500 more miles.
Here in the Rome Floyd County area, many are asking “Are we there yet?” about a different issue. Are we at a point where we can have honest and intelligent dialogue about this race issue? As much as some Blacks and whites may want to sugarcoat the issue and deny its existence, it is here and must be faced with humility and courage.
With all of the positive clamor taking place about the history of the true America and how Blacks fit in the center of the reframing, I believe we can answer, “Yes, we are here.” It pleases me to know that there are also other people who are saying thank God it seems that we are here.
The “here” is the place in history when common sense and decency step up to the plate and decide to bat. The “here” is when batters decide to bat out lying and deceit and greed, hypocrisy and all the rest of the seven deadly sins that have taken up residency in the American way of operation.
This, hopefully, is the last stop and we have been brought us to a place where local political leaders are also saying “Yes, we are here.” We have dodged truth long enough. All are not on board, but enough people are on board to begin the necessary work that must be done. Enough people are saying now is the time, if not now when, if not here where, if not me who, if not, why not?
Great hope it brings to the heart of locals, including those in my circle, to see and hear the growing clamor from bipartisan corners of Rome and Floyd County. The call or plea is for reframing and rewriting our history with truth. We can no longer push truth behind the curtains or under the rug and act as if we do not know any better. No matter how deep truth is buried, it will rise again. Truth wills out of its burial place.
Here’s the thing. Do those who are saying let us have our statues and monuments realize what they are actually calling for? One young lady wrote “Just use me.” She goes on to write, “Just use my skin. Just use my light-brown-blackness.” She said that she could serve as a legacy of the Confederacy. She suggested that one should just look around to see the remains of the practices of the Confederacy everywhere in this country. One will not have to display stones but animate relics, which can be found in every state, every city and on every countryside.
Are you really seeking to have your heritage and your history on display for all to see? The true history will not be objected to by most. The desire seems to be to select the parts that were good for one side and not the other.
Bales and bales of cotton picked annually to boost the economy of the South was the good part, but one must also be told about the sun-up to sun-down work done by slaves and share croppers. What about the law that would not allow slaves to get married legally? Was the purpose so the masters could have free rein with the Black women on the plantation while at the same time using the Black men to keep their slave population high? Are we there yet?
We can take a look at the legacy that most history lovers of the Confederacy like to cling to: the flag that, first of all, represents the states that rebelled against the Union. That flag that should have been taken down and burned just like the British flag was taken down and never flown again. The British accepted their defeat like good sportsmen and walked away. Are we there yet?
I wonder do those who want to hold on to Confederate relics realize that the fight was whether to make having slaves legal or not? Should a person be considered chattel, the same as cows and horses and pigs? Should the plantation owner have the right to own another man’s wife because he is a slave and propagate with her and then disown the children? Now all of a sudden, he wants all races to be pure. How can that be now?
What can be done to turn back the hands of time? How do we unmix all the black blood that is running in white veins and vice versa today?
One writer says in order to correct history it has to be reframed or rewritten or edited. She goes on to say “Airbrushing it will not work.”
Do you really want to display your statues and monuments? Most of them are not pretty. Are we there yet?