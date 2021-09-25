The good Lord turned off the spigot in the clouds late Wednesday morning and with the return of fall on the calendar, it looks as if we’re headed for a busy October. I’m hoping the heavenly faucet stays off for a while, though some rains early in the week wouldn’t be bad.
Before I jump forward to October, let me review the rainfall number for the year.
Through Wednesday, the official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rain gauge has totaled 50.39 inches. Assuming the calculator on my smartphone and my fingers typing in the data worked correctly. That includes 10.08 inches of rain in this month alone.
Since the year 2000, the average for Rome through the month of September is 40.52 inches. We’re significantly above that. The average for September alone has been 3.6 inches, so we’ve tripled that.
Historically, going way back past 2000, October is our driest month of the year.
I don’t know when John Lowry is supposed to harvest his soybeans in the acreage on either side of the Armuchee Connector, but those fields have been covered with water for what seems like the whole month.
Good luck, John. Same to you other farmers across the region. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact the wet late summer has had on the cotton crop.
So here comes October.
The month rings in with the big Going Caching mega event Sept. 29-Oct. 3. In the past this event has brought close to 1,000 folks to Rome from all around the world. Geocaching has become quite a family-friendly pastime.
I’m not sure how many have preregistered this year, but the big event is an effort to break the Guinness World Record for people doing the Charleston. That’s on Thursday night, the 30th, in front of the DeSoto Theatre. Find your favorite flapper outfit and come on down to Broad Street!
We’re going to have a Coosa Valley Fair, Oct. 5-9, this year. COVID-19 scrapped the fair last year. I spoke with John Fortune of the Rome Exchange Club, which sponsors the fair, while we were walking one rainy day at the mall and he said the fair was happening.
He also told me that one of the vendors who travels with Wade Shows — the company that provides the rides and a lot of the entertainment — said that, thus far this year, crowds at similar fairs have been bigger than ever.
I’m glad to hear that, but I’m also hoping that our community will be responsibly smart. I’m hoping to see a good number of folks with face and nose protection. The COVID-19 numbers in our local hospitals have been falling in the last couple of weeks and we want to see that trend continue.
The Downtown Development Authority will also host its annual Fiddlin’ Fest on Broad Street on Saturday, Oct. 9. That’s been a fabulous event for bluegrass music and antique car fans.
The DDA folks have pledged to spread out vendors, stages and cars so that everyone can be responsibly socially distant while enjoying the music, funnel cakes and vintage cars.
The ITA Cup will bring hundreds of the top collegiate tennis players across America to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Oct. 13-17. These are the top tennis players at the NCAA Division II and III level as well as the top NAIA and junior college players. Everything but Division I.
The good news for homers in the audience is that two of Georgia’s colleges, Emory and Georgia Gwinnett, have top players, so there’s a good chance some of the local college players could find their way onto the podium.
Schnauzerfest and the Chiaha Harvest Fair are slated for the Oct. 22-24 weekend. Schnauzerfest has become a pretty big deal, with fans of the breed coming to Rome from all over the country. Chiaha is, well, Chiaha. It is THE BEST arts and crafts show in Northwest Georgia. They’ve been plagued by rain and wet grounds the last couple of years so I’m hoping for beautiful weather that weekend.
We’ll take the month out with the Wings Over North Georgia air show at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport on Oct. 30-31. I’m really hoping the weather cooperate that weekend because the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be headliners. It will once again be a drive-in show, a concept that worked really well for John Cowman and his team last year.
Of course, in between these headline events, there’s a lot of other stuff on the schedule for October as well.
Haunted on Broad tours are slated for Oct. 1-2 and again Oct. 8-9. A bunch of stuff is scheduled for Georgia Cities Week, Oct. 3-9. Free Family Play Day at the Rome Tennis Center will be Oct. 3, pickleball clinics will be held at the downtown complex Oct. 7 and Bob Harris will regale audiences with Stories That Might Have Been at the Clocktower on Oct. 7. Where Romans Rest tours of Myrtle Hill Cemetery are slated for Oct. 21. Cave Spring Ghost Tours are Oct. 23-24.
Hope to see you a lot during the upcoming month. If it’s not raining.