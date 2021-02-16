For the last week, most of us have been trying to understand and sort through the details of the violent and disturbing riots on our Capitol. This stressful event comes to us as we also seek to understand and sort through a wide variety of other stressful issues — elections, vaccines, illness, virtual schooling, and work schedules.
We are all on overload. It should come as no surprise that our children are likely overloaded as well. Even if children are too young to scroll through the news, they are not too young to experience “second hand” stress from the adults around them. This second-hand stress can evidence as misbehavior, inattention, sleep issues, or just feeling “off.” How can we shield children or help them cope?
First of all, consider their age. Teens and mature preteens may be able to handle more details about current events and should have an opportunity to think through the impacts these historic events have on our democracy. However, school age and especially younger children are not equipped to deal with the images and information swirling around them. They can easily feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information as well as the content itself.
It is a fallacy to think that a toddler playing on the floor in front of the nightly news is unaffected by that experience simply because they appear to be totally engrossed in playing with their favorite toy. Children are sponges and even if not able to speak or understand all aspects of the upheaval around them, certainly absorb the energy and anxiety. They also absorb the visuals — and there are some stressful visuals associated with recent events.
As parents and caregivers, it is important that we shield children from inappropriate content. To do this, we may have to postpone watching the news until children are in bed or out of the house. For young children with laptops, we will need to be more actively engaged in monitoring the content they download. We may need to go as far as blocking news sites or reviewing history so that we have a clear idea on what is being viewed (and then discuss this with children).
Each family will need to make a decision about what is and isn’t appropriate for their children based on their family values and the needs of the individual child. The key is making this a conscious parental decision rather than just letting life happen.
I also recommend that parents set some boundaries on the conversations that are held in the presence of children. It is perfectly acceptable to let others know that we aren’t discussing current events in front of our children. I also recommend that parents set aside “no news zones” in their home. For example, you may designate that the supper table is a time to catch up on the day and current news is off limits.
It is up to you to decide where your boundary needs to be. You may also want to adopt to practice for yourself. Children need to see us as parents modeling good self-control and self-care.
While it is imperative that we as citizens are aware of what is happening and that we think both long and seriously about the impact that recent events have on our country and democracy, it is also wise that we have space in which to process or de-stress. Our brains need breaks to manage the information or we risk becoming overwhelmed by the content.
Don’t get me wrong, we need to fully see and feel the impact of all that is happening, but there is a point at which a break is needed. It is important that our children observe us taking care of ourselves. This is especially important for parents and children who may have experienced violence or trauma themselves as the visuals may be trigger points.
Assure your child. There is a lot of uncertainty in our world and country right now. Children need to know that there are systems in place to help solve problems. They need to know that it is our job as adults to help keep everyone safe.
Older children may benefit from discussions about the democratic process and the practical steps that are being taken to prevent a recurrence of the riots. Younger children may simply need assurances that they are safe and some extra hugs to boot.
Finally, it is important we keep children (and ourselves as parents and caregivers) on regular schedules and routines. There is comfort in simple routines such as regular bedtimes or reading together. Keep these going in your family. Get sleep, eat nutritiously, drink water, and exercise. All these things — as simple and even trite as they may sound right now — help our bodies process stress.
We are in a marathon here as a country and a community, with many problems and hurdles around us. Let’s take care of ourselves and help our children successfully come through these very stressful times.