The whittled down Infrastructure Bill that passed last month is, as Mitch McConnell calls it, a “godsend” bill for many of us in this country. It will help with roads and bridges, transit and rail, broadband service, electric cars. Power and water systems will be improved and many other needed services that will help local governments get things done for the citizens.
Citizens just want things done so that they can see that the people in Washington have them at heart. Most of us who were manufacturing excuses to block the bill from passing will be some of the first to drive across the new roads and bridges.
Many small communities are going to benefit from the bill, including my small community. All of the small cities surrounding this area are going to be impacted positively. When I go to the inner part of my hometown and see buildings that need to be refurbished, it breaks my heart. It is a shame to see what looks like a blessing turned into a waste that the city cannot afford.
The longer we let the buildings stand unoccupied, the faster these buildings will deteriorate. Many of the old buildings have asbestos in the floors and walls. The cancer-causing asbestos is too expensive to remove, especially on our small city budget. So, the eyesore buildings wait.
Many years ago, when Rome Performing Arts Director Sherry Bacon was alive, she and a group of us arts lovers had the audacity to dream that we could come up with sufficient funds to refurbish the old girls’ dorm which used to be a part of the Georgia School for the Deaf campus and utilize it as Cave Springs Arts Center. For many of us that dream did not die with Sherry Bacon.
We have a bridge out on Booger Hollow, and it has been out for a couple of years now. The cost to replace it is beyond the county’s pocketbook. I have to travel 10 miles around the bridge to reach my friend’s house. The bypass that was planned to cut across U.S. 27 South may now get completed.
I am hoping that the funds are allocated for our area, at which time I pray our needs list will have some of our items such as the bridge included in the bridge and road repair request.
This bill includes funds for broadband improvement and less expensive internet service. When the broadband needs are accomplished, many of us can stop saying “Can you hear me now?” in some areas. Those of you who stopped asking many years ago may not remember how inconvenient that was.
For many of us, we still have to go out to an open field or a power pole to connect and sometimes the connection is broken or the call may drop. Presently, there are still some of us who are still dealing with dial-up or nothing.
I have several relatives who just get up every day, get in their cars and drive to the park in Cave Spring and begin listening to calls that might have come though voicemail overnight. And then they attempt to make calls about important issues for the day.
This Infrastructure Bill will make funds available for power and water systems.
I can recall when I first moved to the county: if it just appeared to have a thunderstorm coming, my power would go off automatically (I thought). I asked the Georgia Power worker and was told that our power grid needed to be improved. If a tree limb fell on the line from high winds, this would take them longer to repair or restore power, so the company would cut particular power stations off. It has improved greatly over the last 30 years.
This Infrastructure Bill is designed to help remove lead pipes in various communities that are causing many children across the nation to have stunted growth, brain cells destroyed and their cognitive skills affected.
Money is included in the bill for transit and rail improvement. How wonderful it would be to be able to board a bus in Rome again and not have to drive the distance to Dalton to get a bus. It would be even better if we are able to catch a train like Amtrak and travel to places other than Washington and New Orleans.
The bill offers these kind of improvements in our lives.
Many voted against the bill because many of these are conveniences that they do not need, however, that is a selfish way of looking at it. People are hurting in this country, more than some of us may realize. Look around and see the needs of others and bless them with you support or your shut mouth.
Many of us are just repeating what someone else has said. Know for yourself why you are truly against something. Do not be like the cow, the haystack and the dog. The dog kept barking to keep the cow from eating the hay, and there was nothing in it for him since he does not eat hay.
Most of us can use and do need what is included in the Infrastructure Bill. For once, give thanks.