Murray McCann, a highly successful entrepreneur who has notably reinvested the proceeds of his success into organizations that help others, had a humble beginning and attributes that success to his mother.
“She is my hero and role model,” McCann said.
He grew up in a home with a widowed mother and six children, five still living at home and dependent upon her. With very limited funds and limited education his mother, Kathleen McCann, identified an opportunity to give value and acted on it.
She started a successful company to pool the purchasing requirements of churches, institutions and charitable organizations. The idea, he said, illustrates her common sense to look at a difficult situation and make the best of it. And she did.
Looking back to those days, he said he was educated for a time in a Catholic seminary followed by five years at Price Waterhouse, where he apprenticed and earned his Canadian chartered accountancy degree. After a short stint as a corporate controller, he joined another chartered accountant to form a partnership for the practice of his profession.
After four successful years, the firm was merged with a national accounting firm — giving him the capital required to purchase his first operating company, a plumbing wholesaler.
This was the first of 32 operating companies McCann’s management company, Aristos Capital Corp., would acquire and divest over its 40 year life span.
“Our company’s role was to be in the background, supplying financial and operating controls, systems and technology to support growth,” he said.
Aristos companies were diverse in their interests, a true conglomerate. The companies were spread over five countries and a range of fields, including mining and smelting, oil and gas exploration, wholesale distribution of building materials, industrial supplies, technology, automotive sales and service, land and real estate development, software development and manufacturing.
Most of the divested companies continue to operate as subsidiaries of public companies. They produce annual sales approaching $1 billion and employ considerably over 1,000 people.
Looking back at that success McCann said the keys to business are multifaceted, but grounded in one key thing.
“First off, you must act,” he stated emphatically.
But once you act, you must also follow up. He stressed the importance of common sense aided by outstanding customer service.
“Operational controls and discipline, supported by the latest technology are key. Execution of your business strategy can make the difference between success and failure in business,” he said. “Luck also helps.”
McCann attributes much of his success to being blessed with luck. But the more he and his team worked and added to their solid reputation for integrity, the luckier they got.
“I’m the most blessed person I know. Things just go my way and I am thankful for it,” he said.
McCann shows his thankfulness in numerous ways. The business executive has given generously. His well-known philanthropy has sought to assist the poor, hungry and homeless in his back yard and around the world. Veterans, needy senior citizens, physically abused women and young children who will be lifted out of poverty through quality education have all benefited on their path to a better life.
In recognition of his charitable ways, McCann has been awarded at least a dozen highly prestigious awards of honor — the highest honors in his province and all of Canada. In keeping with his modest nature, most of his generosity has been anonymous.
Another is forthcoming, yet another tribute to his support for education.
How did this visionary entrepreneur and world traveler find Rome, Georgia?
“I met a kind, loving, successful woman, Carol Sawhill, through a mutual friend. She is remarkable. Her personal and professional life is amazing,” he said. “After getting to know each other and our families, we fell in love and decided to get married. Along the way she had boasted about and introduced me to Rome, a community I enjoy living in and getting to know even better. We share our time here and at our home in Calgary, Canada, while enjoying family get-togethers and travel to other places.”
When asked for advice for the new or upcoming entrepreneur, McCann gave the following pointers:
♦ Stay open to serendipity: Disappointments are mostly replaced by triumphs.
♦ Seeing good in things: Oftentimes people look for the bad, but if you look for the good you can find it.
♦ Attitude: Your choice can benefit you and the other person. It’s easy for life to be fascinating, you just have to show interest.
Editor’s Note This series looking at Rome’s economy in transition seeks to highlight the important role of entrepreneurs as external investors acquire local businesses and other entities. In this column, we are attempting to show how much relationships count as we spotlight a highly successful entrepreneur who has a presence on many continents, but chooses to make a home here in Rome.