Today, the morning sun is rising, forewarning the day will be a hot one. The air is still as the humidity seems to dampen the familiar sounds of daybreak. It is another typical summer, sweltering day in the heart of the South.
When I was a young girl, I spent many July days at my grandparents’ home on the Cumberland Plateau in Tennessee. Grandpa, aka my grandmother, rose in the morning to tend her garden, make her biscuits, feed her dog, Snowball, and hang her laundry on the line.
The house had no air conditioning, making it impossible to sleep late as the heat rose in the last bedroom down the hall. I woke each morning watching the window curtains billow as a warm breeze passed gently over my face. The smell of summer filled my soul as I listened for the early train to pass down the tracks not far from that back-bedroom window.
Life was simple and sacred. Every day had a rhythm and flow, meaning, and restoration. It was one of those hours during one of those simplistic days that I understood how valuable they were.
Frequently, people ask me, “How do you recall moments with such clarity?”
For some odd reason, I knew those summer days would guide me through any future complications and sorrow. If I observed them carefully, etched them into my mind, they would never leave me. They never have.
Of course, I cannot re-create them. Grandpa is gone, and times have changed. However, I wish I could bring her back today, go fishing in her pond, and catch fireflies in the mason jar when evening fell. I long to hear the train whistle and feel the clean, clear mountain air as it swirled through the window in the old bedroom.
Those simplistic times are the heartbeat of excellence. Those were the days when selfishness was replaced with caring for others. Those were the times when folks stepped in and climbed up to help a neighbor. They taught their children to work hard, be informed, and be respectful.
They relished family times, watermelon feasts, and picnics. Folks worshiped on Sunday, toiled six days a week, and didn’t complain — because doing so was as natural as a sunset.
When war waged, they fought, and when peace came, they rejoiced. People sacrificed for the common good and clearly recognized that their simple way of life was blessed.
Today, our children are becoming ill, our selfishness has risen to a new level, and our country is waging war within. Some adults behave like babies if they cannot lie in the sun at the beach or drink a cocktail at a bar because, if they do, they could put others in harm’s way. Some do not follow simple medical guidelines to aid in healing a suffering nation. Their “rights” are politically driven instead of following the pure virtue of “doing the right thing.”
I cannot imagine my great grandparents, grandparents, or parents putting up with such nonsense, and I would wager you can’t either. If Grandpa were here, she would say to me, “After you sit in a corner in the hot bedroom for a spell, we MIGHT go fishin’! But you better get your selfish sticker off your stubborn head pretty soon!”
The funny thing is that I knew she wanted to go fishing as much as I did, so I realized I would be punishing her as well if I continued my bratty behavior. I loved her too much to cause her to give up her hope of catching that big bass.
And, you might want to reread the above paragraph. Because right there, in those simple words, is where our hearts need to be now. Caring, praying, and doing for others, so they don’t miss days of fishing by a lake, or walking by an ocean or watching another sunrise on a warm summer day.
I know you all are tired of hearing or talking about the coronavirus, but the only way to get rid of this vicious illness is through caring for others.
We all wish for a return to ordinary days. All of us want to have our lives functioning as they were before a virus took them away. We all desire to return to work and howl at the moon with a group of friends, but we cannot. We cannot until we get our selfish sticker off our heads and count our blessings.
Life is not just about you; it is about those that are as important to the world as my Grandpa was in those summer days of long ago. I am thankful every day that I still remember and treasure their value.