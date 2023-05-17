I just received my copy of “The Village News,” which is published by the Village of Los Lunas, New Mexico. Los Lunas has now been my home for nearly 10 years, and it has been an adventure discovering its quirks and fancies.
I wish Rome, Georgia, my former home, had such a tidy newsletter. It’s a simple affair. Four pages in black and white describe the news, deadlines, and community opportunities available for citizens of this most interesting locale.
Prominently on page one I see an announcement for a new book by Los Lunas Library Director Cynthia Shetter, who co-authors with my friend New Mexico writer Richard Melzer and his writing partner John Taylor. They have produced a book about Los Lunas Medal of Honor winner Daniel D. Fernandez.
This book may not gain a national leadership, but I love the fact that our simple little “News” sees fit to announce a local book right on its front page. This announcement feels much like a moment in a fictional Lake Wobegon newsletter, only Los Lunas is a real place with real writers who seek to tell the stories of their community and neighbors.
Right at the bottom of page one, all the village leaders are listed by name with their email addresses. My neighbor Mayor Griego is there with the police chief, fire chief, and even the municipal judge. One click away, a normal (or abnormal!) citizen can praise, vent, or simply communicate.
But how can we be a village when the huge behemoth that is “Meta” (formerly FaceBook) is looming at the edge of town?
Well, page two of our “Village News” is filled with Meta’s generous grants to the advancement of our community, and more importantly to its young folks.
I read of big money amounts going to elementary schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, The Optimist Club, and even an equine therapy concern. All total there are 17 grants ranging from $2,000 to $40,000.
This announcement is boldly set forth in our simple village newsletter.
Page three announces the winners of the 10th annual student art show at Village Museum of Heritage and Arts in the high school, middle school, and elementary school levels. Art is good, and the “Village News” agrees.
The last page gets down to business. Six new businesses are announced, ranging from a karate studio to beauty spas. The bottom of the page is dedicated to tips on controlling the yearly mosquito infestation.
The newsletter is free. It arrives each week right in my mailbox at the end of the dirt road leading to Ranchero Musselwhite. I usually sit right down and read it edge to edge. It’s simple and to the point, much like this New Mexico village I now call my home.
Community can’t be manufactured, and there is not one village in these United States where everyone agrees. My little neighborhood is a mix of liberals and conservatives, yet we joined last weekend for a barbecue celebrating the impending birth of a brand new baby. There was a brilliant retired veterinarian, my neighbor Ramon, and next door neighbor Barb who treasures my copies of “The New Yorker” that I pass down to her on a regular basis.
Oh, we do have a fine newspaper that serves our entire Valencia County area. It covers all the schools, city council meetings, and every now and then does an article about me and my books. It is a weekly journal and I enjoy visits with its friendly staff down at their headquarters in Belen, New Mexico, just to the south.
The Village of Los Lunas has a motto. It goes, “Small Community, Big Possibilities.”
I think every small or even medium locale should have a free community newsletter. It sort of sends the message that we are not alone, and maybe, just maybe, we might have more in common than not.
See you down at the library.