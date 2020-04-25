As I write this, we are celebrating my dad’s 81st birthday. I asked him if the current novel coronavirus crisis is the hardest thing he has ever been through, and he said yes.
“It’s more about the psychological impact than anything,” he pointed out. “It’s the mystery and the possibility of it that is hard. You can’t get a hold of it and chop its head off like you can with a rattlesnake. You just have to keep worrying that he might come around the corner and that you might not recognize him before it’s too late.”
At their age, Mom and Dad definitely need to protect themselves from exposure to this mysterious disease. Mom had a stroke several years ago and is still partially paralyzed and Dad is her primary caregiver. They are about as vulnerable as it gets.
The doctor recently speculated that Dad could have contracted coronavirus when he started having spells of weakness and a low-grade fever. They decided that the neighbor who comes occasionally to cook and clean shouldn’t come anymore. She now leaves food on the porch for them, but we all feel it is best to eliminate that contact point for all involved.
It is hard for my sister, daughter and me to be in Georgia, knowing that Dad is worn out and could use a break but, again, we must protect them from the possibilities. They have other neighbors that drop off food and groceries and are there if an emergency happens, but it is hard to know we are so far away.
You and your family probably have similar stories; this has been around long enough that we have all been touched by it in some way or another, I assume.
There is no question that this is the hardest thing I’ve experienced in my lifetime, but my dad grew up poor and has buried both parents and his younger brother in his lifetime. He served in the Army Special Forces, though he missed active combat, and he has lived a whole lot more life than I have, so I wondered if he would call it the same.
Dad was born in his Grandma Sheppard’s house, the family home place in Stone Mountain that we think is still there, though no one’s been back to check for a while. When they sold the home place, his family rented a little red house down Redan Road. Then, later, they rented a house on Sheppard Place, presumably named after the family, though he can’t remember how that came about.
The family was so poor that his mom would fry up sliced fatback and call it Cincinnati Steak so they would feel like they were having something special.
They had a swept dirt yard and he remembers one Christmas morning his mom took them out to the yard to show them the tracks of Santa’s sleigh, even the point where it took off into the night sky, that she had scratched into the dirt with a stick while they slept.
Times were hard back then, way harder than my life has ever been, but the stories that Dad tells fondly always make me smile.
My favorite story is the time that Dad thought it would be interesting to shoot his father. Dad had a stout BB gun, the kind that was hinged in the middle and took just one BB at a time. He was messing around with it when his father walked out of the house. He looked up and saw his back straight in front of him and, for a split second, wondered if he could hit him between the shoulder blades.
A split second is all it takes for mischief to take hold and he aimed and fired before he had time to think about what a bad idea it was. The BB went straight through the shirt and embedded in his skin. His dad was not the least bit impressed by his marksmanship and took that BB gun away for a while. I’m not sure I would ever have given it back to him, though I realized it might have been a tool for him to bring home food for the family.
Dad says he doesn’t remember killing squirrels with his BB gun but he definitely killed and dressed squirrels and brought them home for his mom to fry up. That was good meat, he says.
While I love Dad’s stories, they always remind me that he lived through things that I can only imagine, and it breaks my heart that this era, by his thinking, is the hardest time he’s ever had. He and Mom ought to be living out their golden years, but it hasn’t really worked out that way.
James Taylor does a beautiful version of Stephen Foster’s song “Hard Times Come Again No More” that always sticks in my mind. One verse says:
While we seek mirth and beauty and music, light and gay
There are frail forms fainting at our door
Though their voices are silent, their pleading looks will say
Oh, hard times, come again no more
We are scared, we are weary, we are angry and we are impatient, but these hard times will pass and we will likely end up with fonder memories than we can imagine.
A very wise friend noted this week that, while he didn’t at all enjoy the hard times he has lived through, he can say without hesitation that he emerged a better person for having survived them. The perspective gained from the scars of what we survive is priceless.
While I wish for all of us that hard times will come again no more, I wish more deeply that we can take these opportunities to learn and grow and handle the difficulty with all the grace we can muster. Stay strong, my friends. Better times are ahead but we must first survive the hard ones.