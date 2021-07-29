I celebrated my birthday this past weekend. Birthdays are a strange thing. How we view them changes as we get older. As we age, many of us will say that our birthdays don’t matter to us, but secretly we all hope that at least a few people acknowledge them.
As kids, we look forward to our birthdays. Birthdays mean presents and parties. Whether it’s a small gathering at home with a few friends and family members or a big shindig at some over-priced party center, we love them. We start counting down weeks ahead of time. They are often the source of wonderful childhood memories. I never had the big fancy birthday party. Usually just family and friends, but there were lots of kids in our neighborhood so there plenty of people at them, and usually a good time was had be all.
When I was growing up, for teenage girls, their Sweet 16 parties were often an extravaganza. They spent almost as much time picking out the outfit for it as they did picking out their prom dresses. The parties were frequently held at restaurants or hotels or other event halls. They were a rite of passage, and not being invited to someone else’s was often seen as an insult.
As we become young adults, birthdays become more about hanging out with friends and/or family and having a good time. We certainly still enjoy getting presents, but that becomes less of the focus. The focus shifts to the celebration and being with people you care about and who care about you. Turning 21 and being able to drink legally is often a birthday to remember.
As we get older, birthday start to talk on different meanings for different people. Some people still look forward to them because they bring with them the opportunity to see loved ones and represent fond memories of birthdays past. It might spark a memory of that new bike or that special dinner.
Then we start to reach other benchmark birthdays, like when we turn 40 or 50. These birthdays are frequently marked by celebrations where friends make sure to point out we have hit these milestones. Though generally done in fun, it does tend to remind us that we aren’t getting any younger, a truism no one really likes to accept.
As I celebrated my recent birthday, I found myself appreciating the birthday wishes I received from family and friends. I must also admit that I found myself being heartened by all of the birthday wishes I received on my Facebook page from people. I have about 3,000 Facebook friends — some I know well, or only barely — but over 200 people took the time to wish me happy birthday on social media. You can’t help but feel a little better by that.
Facebook also, thanks to it showing “Your Memories,” reminded me of one of my most memorable birthdays.
This particular birthday was captured by many pictures I shared on Facebook, so there were many memories for it to remind me about. In 2016 I had the privilege of being a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Also in our delegation were two very dear friends. Purely by coincidence the convention just happened to coincide with my birthday.
I got to spend my birthday doing something that I loved around thousands of people who shared my passion for politics. I couldn’t have scripted a better birthday. The friends I was with only helped to make the experience even more memorable. It is a birthday I will never forget, in part because it can never be duplicated.
Of course, there are some people for whom birthdays brings back negative memories. Just as mine brings back wonderful memories of Philadelphia, their birthday may remind them of events that are unpleasant, like the passing of a loved one.
We can’t always know these things when we wish someone happy birthday, but we should always remember that birthdays mean different things to different people and take the cues they give us.
My birthday was uneventful this year. It was spent with people I care about and the many birthday wishes I received made it more enjoyable. Thank you!