Some anguish cannot be named. There are no words fitting, only groans. Like this virus that rages over our planet, no one is immune to the difficulty of adversity.
There are circumstances that arrive suddenly and stop you dead in your tracks. Some moments not only take your breath away but your voice with it. You become mute.
Dysfunction does that. It comes with a “hush, hush” mentality. It plagues family trees for generations until it approaches someone who will name it and let it end with them.
There is a true reward for those who begin to ask questions, who begin to search out why things are the way they are.
So many live their entire lives in a state of paralysis. Fear does that. Denial is the bouncer at the door — the great guardian of secrets and scars. The safety that it offers is only an illusion. How many wounds do we still carry and still pay for all in the name of denial?
We live in servitude to the very things that wreck us until we begin to take a look at why we feel wrecked and why our lives aren’t what we really want them to be.
Assaults are often ignored because victimization teaches that by speaking up it is you who is making a mess of things. It intimidates and drives you further into the bondage of its best laid plans.
But if you are protecting someone else’s dysfunction, you will never be able to function wholly yourself. And love has never asked us to pay so great a price.
Love always brings courage to carry out a task. Love causes you to hope that what has always been can be different. Love makes you brave. Love makes you fight for yourself. Love lends you its voice. Love always honors truth.
Love always brings justice. Always.
When you start to unravel the chaos, it is very much like cleaning out a cluttered hall closet. Before reorganizing can begin, you must first empty the closet of all its contents so you know what you want to keep and want to be rid of. You need to know what’s in there.
At first it will seem like a bigger mess is being made than is worth it, but it must be done so that you can properly utilize the closet to best fit your needs. This is your house after all.
You have just bought some lovely new bedsheets and towels, and they need somewhere to go. The closet would be perfect. You need that space for what you plan on using at present.
Sometimes, we go to more trouble shoving things into cracks and crevices they do not fit in rather than utilizing the space in a way that would serve our real needs. Perhaps our hearts and heads are overwhelmed with old narratives that need extinguishing.
But, oh, the freedom when we do start to deal with the clutter.
And there are no human words for that either — only sighs of intense relief and joy, a language all its own.